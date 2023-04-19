What the public sector strike could mean for filing your taxes

Some 39,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees went on strike as of Wednesday as part of wider labour action by the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

The CRA says the strike will mean certain services will be delayed or unavailable.

It says the processing of some income tax and benefit returns, particularly those filed by paper, could be disrupted.

The CRA's business inquires line is closed, and the agency says it is prioritizing calls related to benefits payments. It warns of longer wait times for callers.

The agency says that Canadians should use its online services where people can file taxes and apply for child benefits, make payments and other services. It says taxes filed digitally will largely be processed automatically without delay.

While the CRA says its services may be delayed, Canadians are still expected to submit their taxes on time as it says there are no plans to extend filing deadlines.

The deadline for filing taxes from 2022 is Monday, May 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.