(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court is set to decide a First Amendment case involving a Colorado web designer who wanted to post a notice online advising prospective clients that she wouldn’t create wedding sites for same-sex couples. The state attorney general argued that such a notice would violate state law that prohibits a business from denying service to a customer because of sexual orientation (or race, religion or other protected characteristics). The question for the court — which has a 6-3 conservative majority — is whether there should be a free-speech exception and, if so, how broad it should be. A decision is expected before the end of June.

What’s the case about?

The designer, Lorie Smith, wanted to expand her business, 303 Creative LLC, to start creating custom websites for weddings. She planned to publish a statement explaining that her religious beliefs preclude her from doing so for same-sex couples and, to avoid legal challenge, she sued to prevent enforcement of the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. A US District Court ruled in 2019 that the law was constitutional. The government’s interest “in eradicating unlawful discrimination trumps the free speech rights of a person who wishes to advertise their willingness to unlawfully discriminate,” the court said. An appeals court upheld the ruling in 2021, and Smith appealed again to the Supreme Court. The justices agreed to hear only her free-speech arguments, not her religious-rights claims. The case is 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis.

Is there any precedent?

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of a Colorado baker who had objected — on religious grounds — to making a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court decided that case, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, on narrow grounds, sidestepping the core issue. The justices said the Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s finding that the baker had violated state law was tainted by “anti-religious bias.” They pointed to one commissioner’s comments that religion had been used to justify slavery and the Holocaust. Last year the Supreme Court declined to hear two similar cases, one from a flower-shop owner and the other from a photographer. In those cases, like in Masterpiece Cakeshop, there were couples who had actually been denied services, while Smith is seeking the ability to preemptively deny service.

What’s Smith’s argument?

In the lower court, Smith argued that when free speech and nondiscrimination come into conflict, free speech should win. In a friend-of-the-court (amicus curiae) brief submitted to the Supreme Court, the attorneys general of 20 states said forcing Smith to design such websites for same-sex weddings would effectively make her endorse such weddings even though she opposes them on religious grounds. (The Supreme Court decided in 2015 that same-sex couples nationwide have a constitutional right to marry.)

What do her opponents argue?

Colorado officials contend the law regulates discriminatory sales practices, not speech. “Once a business offers something to the public,” the Colorado attorney general argued in a brief, “the law ensures it must offer it to any customer regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristic.” The Biden administration is backing the state. Justice Department lawyers, in a brief, said Smith wasn’t entitled to an exemption from the anti-discrimination law, comparing it to an employer putting up a “White Applicants Only” sign. Another group of states, as well as LGBTQ-rights, women’s rights and other advocacy groups, argued that a decision in favor of Smith could lead to other cases where it would be permissible to discriminate against groups of people.

How did oral arguments go?

Over more than two hours in December, the conservative justices suggested they could create a narrow exemption from anti-discrimination laws for businesses that deal with “expressive” activities. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars so-called public accommodations from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin, and the Colorado law explicitly outlaws anti-LGBTQ discrimination as well. Justice Clarence Thomas said that a customized website was different from a hotel or restaurant, and Justice Samuel Alito, a fellow conservative, argued that opposition to same-sex marriage is fundamentally different from objections to interracial marriage. Two of the court’s liberals, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, indicated that they were worried a decision in Smith’s favor would allow for other kinds of discrimination, such as on the basis of race.

What do polls show?

In a survey published in June by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles’s law school, 71% of respondents said they were against the practice of denying business services to LGBTQ people on the basis of religious beliefs, including 64% of Christians polled. The survey, which covered a nationally representative sample of 1,003 US adults, was conducted in September 2022. The issue can become politically charged, however. Some big companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Kohl’s Corp. have been chided this year by conservative groups for LGBTQ-related marketing campaigns.

