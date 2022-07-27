What the UK is Getting Right in the Fight to Contain Monkeypox

(Bloomberg) -- As global concerns mount about the threat of monkeypox, the UK offers a measure of hope that the crisis is controllable.

Just days after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency, the UK released data suggesting that transmission is plateauing. That’s giving health experts a dash of optimism.

“The figures that we are seeing, certainly with the eye of faith, do look as though they are slowing down,” Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in a phone interview. “It doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods, but it is an encouraging sign.”

The UK released data showing 2,432 total cases of the disease since early May, up 224 from four days earlier. That’s a smaller increase than was seen in a similar report from last week.

If new cases are slowing in one of the epicenters of the current outbreak, it could be that the UK’s public health measures, which kicked off in May, are working. Public health officials have sought to raise awareness about monkeypox, enabling doctors and nurses to more quickly identify infected people and urge those at risk to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, community activists have spread information via social media about what to look out for and how to get help -- and called on the government to accelerate health services.

The UK has expanded the pool of eligible vaccine recipients, in part because contact tracing with monkeybox can be tricky. UK surveys suggest that about 97% of people infected with monkeypox are men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with other men.

For now, the government has secured about 130,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine and is encouraging anyone eligible to get inoculated. That includes “healthcare workers, some men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men, people who have been in close contact,” Max Blain, spokesperson for outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, told reporters earlier this week.

It’s prioritizing giving people one dose of the two-dose regimen so that as many people as possible can receive protection quickly. “We’re certainly confident we have enough supplies,” Blain said.

Even so, the government needs to better publicize where and when vaccines are available, said Greg Owen, lead for pre-exposure prophylaxis at the Terrence Higgins Trust in London.

It’s particularly a challenge for people who don’t live in London, or who aren’t connected with the right social media groups or chats. “If you’re not in London or on social networks, it’s much harder to get a vaccine,” Owen said.

On Saturday, several of Owen’s friends showed up early at Guy’s Hospital in central London, where they got a shot and were quickly out the door. Then word spread on social media and by Sunday people were waiting for up to five hours in lines at the hospital. Some had traveled from as far away as Manchester, Owen said. Some took to social media to express optimism about the turnout.

Despite that enthusiasm, some health officials are urging caution. As monkeypox spreads around the world, it increasingly looks like a long-term challenge. The current known number of infections -- more than 18,000 worldwide -- is likely to significantly underestimate the spread.

There are signs of hope elsewhere, though. Germany reported 2,459 total cases as of Wednesday, up 191 from Friday, according to the country’s public health agency. That was the smallest uptick in cases seen in the agency’s regular Wednesday updates since last month.

Tracking the outbreak is hard, since there’s often a several-week lag between the time a person becomes infected and when it shows up in official statistics.

It’s also still unclear whether UK cases are truly plateauing or whether the figures represent a gap between infection waves, said Paul Hunter, a professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia.

It’s possible that the virus is simply struggling to find enough new people in the UK to infect -- especially as more people get either infected or vaccinated, while others take more safety precautions.

“Maybe that’s what’s happening in England,” said Christopher Fairley, director of the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre and a professor of public health at Monash University. “I don’t think anyone knows at this stage the balance between the rising number of immune individuals as a result of infection and what part that will play in causing a downward trend.”

