(Bloomberg) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t a household name -- only 28% of U.S. voters asked in a recent C-SPAN poll could identify her -- but she’s almost certain to make history as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson, 51, now a federal appeals court judge in Washington, begins three days before a Senate committee on her nomination Monday. Her name recognition is likely to grow as she’s scrutinized by lawmakers who both support and oppose her nomination about her life, legal career and judicial record.

Here are some facts about Jackson:

She clerked for the justice she would replace

Jackson grew up in Miami, where her father worked as a lawyer for the county school board and her mother was the principal of a magnet school. After getting undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard University, Jackson clerked during the 1999-2000 term with Stephen Breyer -- the justice whose resignation announcement in January led to the opening Jackson would fill.

Breyer, a pragmatist and consensus-builder on the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, commented to the team vetting Jackson’s nomination to be a federal judge, calling her “brilliant. She is a mix of common sense, thoughtfulness. She is decent. She is very smart and has the mix of skills and experience we need on the bench.”

Her legal career was foretold in her high school yearbook

Three decades before Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, she was quoted in the 1988 Miami Palmetto Senior High School yearbook predicting her future career path. “I want to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment,” she said, which school officials confirmed to a local TV station.

In a press release, the White House noted that “like many Black women, Judge Jackson still faced naysayers.” When she told her high school guidance counselor she wanted to attend Harvard University, she was warned that she should not set her “sights so high.” She later graduated with honors from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

She’d be the first justice to be a former public defender

Jackson combines a powerful resume with the potential to fill long-standing gaps at the Supreme Court. She’d bring an unusual set of professional experiences, including becoming the first justice to have served as a public defender.

Before turning all her attention to being a federal judge in 2013, she served on the Sentencing Commission, a panel that works to end disparities in criminal punishment. She had also spent some time in private practice in criminal and civil litigation at Morrison & Foerster LLP, and prior to that in the appeals division of the Office of the Federal Public Defender in D.C.

She knits as a way to channel “nervous energy”

Her first presidential nomination was by former President Barack Obama for the U.S. Sentencing Commission in 2009. While she was eventually confirmed, she took up knitting during a vetting process that lasted for more than six months “as a way to channel my nervous energy,” she said in a 2017 speech.

Jackson’s next confirmation was even more stressful. Obama nominated her for the U.S. District Court in Washington just weeks before the 2012 election and the Senate adjourned without considering her. She said she “started so many scarves that I could’ve outfitted a small army.” But Obama won a second term and she was confirmed.

She’s related by marriage to a prominent Republican

The 2012 election that held up her first judicial confirmation raised the prospect that Jackson could lose a lifetime appointment if Obama was defeated by a family member.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was Republican nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate. Ryan’s sister is married to the twin brother of Jackson’s husband, a Washington surgeon.

Others noted her potential to be on the Supreme Court

Jackson has been open about the hurdles she faced as a mother and a Black woman in law, most notably in a 2017 speech she gave at the University of Georgia School of Law. It was during that speech that Jackson shared a letter her daughter Leila wrote to Obama in 2016 at the age of 11, recommending her mother to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Her mother, Leila wrote, “is determined, honest and never breaks a promise to anyone, even if there are other things she’d rather do. She can demonstrate commitment, and is loyal and never brags.”

