(Bloomberg) -- The House Committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol makes what might be its final return to live television Thursday, in a two-hour push to discuss new evidence, underscore main findings and air unused video footage and testimony.

The 1 p.m. hearing is the panel’s first public session since the July 21 conclusion of its eight hearings into the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Major networks are expected to carry it live.

No in-person witnesses are expected. But all nine panel members are to make presentations, including those touching on former President Donald Trump’s alleged state of mind and key role in instigating the insurrection, and new details of efforts to overturn election results at state levels.

The committee plans to issue an interim report of its findings before next month’s midterm elections, and a fuller document in coming months.

Here are some things to look for:

Secret Service

Since its last public hearing, the committee has obtained new evidence, including thousands of internal Secret Service communications. The material includes radio transmissions, and Microsoft Teams chat logs, a spokesman for the agency has confirmed.

Look for some of the information from this trove to be presented and discussed by the committee. The Secret Service has been in the spotlight since former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that she was told on the day of the insurrection that Trump exploded in anger at Secret Service agents who refused to take him from a rally near the White House to the Capitol to join protesters.

Roger Stone

Panel members say snippets of documentary footage of former Trump political adviser Roger Stone predicting political violence after the 2020 election also are to be shown. CNN has aired parts in which Stone suggests Trump and his allies simply reject the election results.

Stone said any claim that he knew about, condoned, or participated in illegal activity on Jan. 6, or played a role in delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s election, “is categorically false.” Whether Stone is to be a key element of the committee’s plans to illustrate a central Trump role in instigating the attack, and how, is unclear.

Ginni Thomas

Look for the committee to present some evidence -- but no footage -- from a Sept. 29 interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The interview wasn’t videotaped under terms agreed to in advance, according to The Hill.

The committee’s interest in Thomas came after emails surfaced from John Eastman, a lawyer advising Trump in his efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election, showed her advocacy in preventing Biden from taking office. She also pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue such efforts, and state officials to overturn Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, as well as in Arizona.

During her appearance before the committee, she repeated her assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and expressed concern about fraud and irregularities, according to panel members and her lawyer. The attorney, Mark Paoletta, said she focused on ensuring that reports of irregularities were investigated.

Liz Cheney

Expect some dramatic words with the return appearance of the panel’s vocal vice chair, Cheney, a Wyoming Republican. Since the last public hearing she lost her Aug. 15 primary bid for re-election to a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, by a more than 2-1 margin.

Rejected by her party, Cheney, a daughter of a former vice president, even endorsed a Democrat for governor of Arizona last week. The panel’s only other Republican, retiring Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, also will not be in Congress next year.

Unused video

“We have substantial footage of what occurred that we haven’t used. We have significant witness testimony that we haven’t used in the other hearings. So, this is an opportunity to use some of that material,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat said before the hearing.

On Thursday, look for the committee to present evidence that it previously left on the cutting room floor but still wants the public to see. It runs the gamut from snippets of testimony from key witnesses to additional footage of the violence that day.

Security Breakdowns

Look to see if the committee finally, discusses the internal security breakdowns at the Capitol that day, including any conversations among law enforcement and congressional leaders.

Some members, including Thompson, have said previously the committee would also be looking into why it took so long for the National Guard to be deployed that day.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.