What to Watch for in the Third Republican Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Nikki Haley enters the third 2024 Republican presidential primary debate riding a wave of momentum generated from two strong previous performances with a political backdrop that’s favorable to her foreign policy strengths, namely the Israel-Hamas conflict.

But Haley’s ascent in polls means that she’s likely to face swipes from the other four GOP White House aspirants on the stage Wednesday in Miami, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador, is gaining ground on as the distant runner-up to former President Donald Trump.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. New York time. The Republican Jewish Coalition is among the sponsors for the forum. It comes as the nation grapples with how to provide support for Israel, the US’s staunchest Mideast ally, in its war against Hamas, which controls Gaza and has been categorized as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Internally, Republicans are also debating how to provide aid to Israel with party hardliners opposed to sending fresh aid to Ukraine. In addition, a government shutdown could occur on Nov. 17.

Haley and DeSantis will be joined on stage with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and South Carolina US Senator Tim Scott. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum didn’t qualify, while former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race in late October.

Trump leads the field by a wide margin nationally and in the early primary voting states. Voting kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15. The former president is skipping a third straight debate and instead is holding a campaign rally in nearby Hialeah, with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former White House press secretary, expected to attend.

Here’s a rundown of what to watch in Wednesday’s debate:

Israel-Hamas War

On the campaign trail, candidates have displayed opposing positions on how the US should support Israel as an ally and how to deal with threats being faced by millions of Palestinian civilians.

DeSantis has taken a staunch pro-Israel stance, calling for Israel to use "overwhelming force" so that "Hamas terrorist infrastructure and networks are eradicated from the Earth." He's also said that the US should only provide supplementary aid for Israel and opposes deploying troops to the Middle East. He’s maintained that the US should not accept Palestinian refugees, saying "they are all antisemitic."

Haley has been critical of DeSantis calling Palestinians antisemitic and has called for the US to stand with Israel. On the campaign trail, Haley has often cited her strong support for Israel during her time as UN Ambassador.

Haley v. DeSantis

Haley has risen to second place behind Trump in a tie with DeSantis in Iowa, according to the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll released last week. She is also in second place in New Hampshire as well as in her home state of South Carolina, RealClearPolitics polling averages show.

DeSantis’s allied super political action committee has run ads saying Haley is calling for Palestinian refugees to enter the US. Haley has refuted that, saying DeSantis’s team is intentionally misconstruing her words. The two are likely to spar over China as well.

In a memo to donors Monday night obtained by Bloomberg News, DeSantis advisors said Haley and other candidates are “playing the role of spoiler” by increasing the odds of a Trump nomination. DeSantis aims to use an endorsement Monday from Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds to reinvigorate his campaign.

Meanwhile, Scott, who has so far submitted two underwhelming debate performances, is looking to take a more aggressive approach with DeSantis and Haley in Wednesday’s debate, his campaign manager, Jennifer DeCasper, said in a memo released Monday.

IRS Funding, Ukraine Aid

House Republicans, led by new Speaker Mike Johnson, have passed a $14.3 billion Israel aid package tied to cuts in Internal Revenue Service funding that top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said will be dead on arrival. President Joe Biden and some Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have expressed support for linking aid for Israel and Ukraine.

DeSantis has opposed bundling, while Haley has taken more traditional Republican stances on continued support for Ukraine and Israel.

With a government shutdown looming, the candidates will also discuss economic policy. DeSantis has said he would veto bills he deems too costly. Haley said in an interview on Bloomberg Television prior to the second debate that a funding lapse would be “irresponsible and inexcusable.”

Immigration and border security also stand to feature prominently in the debate.

--With assistance from Stephanie Lai.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.