Good morning. Here's what we'll be watching this week.

Finding a Bottom

This week will be telling of the direction of the investment-grade market through year-end, and whether it can find its footing amid an increasingly volatile macro backdrop.

Just when you thought the worst was over, the high-grade credit market took another dive last week. As the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 1,400 points, credit spreads blew out 8 basis points in the span of three trading days, Lipper reported a second consecutive week of significant outflows in high-grade funds, and the primary market stalled after issuers took a drubbing last Monday. A measure of the cost to protect against default in the investment-grade market rose, highlighted by a more-than 6 percent move wider in that index on Tuesday.

Volatility and Outflows

Broader market volatility is picking up. Last week, stocks took a tumble, the yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, the U.S. labor market moderated sooner than was expected, and trade tensions escalated. The equity selloff may even have more room to run.

Global bond funds are also headed for the first full-year of outflows in a decade, according to EPFR global data. Look for the macro market tone to take precedence this week as an already-sensitive credit market seeks direction.

Primary Looks to 2019

This growing list of headwinds has market players wondering whether supply will resume this week, or next year. Just $4 billion priced last week, well short of weekly projections calling for $15 billion. With the holiday season around the corner, and less than $5 billion of supply projected for this week, this month is on track to be one of the slowest Decembers in recent memory.

Domestic issuers will have to weigh paying higher concessions in order to find buyers at current levels. While investors may be attracted by increased yields, the general instability of the credit markets could raise concerns that the repricing continues, and any bonds bought in the primary now could widen in secondary trading.

