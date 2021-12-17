What U.K. Travelers Can and Can’t Do in France After Travel Ban

(Bloomberg) -- The ban on leisure and business travel announced by France this week is forcing the cancellation of vacations U.K.-based travelers may have planned for the year-end holidays. Below are answers to some of the most common questions linked to the restrictions.

What are the restrictions?

France reinstated a system used earlier in the pandemic that requires visitors to have a “compelling” reason to enter the country. Long-planned vacations or business meetings generally don’t meet that standard, although there are exceptions. France also put in place restrictions on travelers heading to the U.K.

Travelers allowed to come to France will need to enter their data on a government website before arrival, show a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours of departure, demonstrate that they have a “compelling” reason for their trip and, once in the country, quarantine for at least 48 hours, at which point a negative test will end their isolation. Absent a test, the quarantine is 10 days.

What are compelling reasons to enter France?

Being a citizen of France or being a citizen’s partner or child is considered a compelling reason. That also holds true for any European Union citizen -- including their partner or children -- whose primary residence is in France or anyone who is a citizen of another country whose primary residence is in France and who has either a French or EU residency permit or a valid long-stay visa.

There are a series of other qualifying categories that each cover relatively small sets of individuals, including diplomats, British customs officials, researchers and medical professionals working on Covid-19 issues and some students. Click here for a complete list of the categories.

Can I go skiing in France?

No, unless you meet one of the criteria above.

Can I travel through France?

Yes, with some restrictions. EU citizens can transit through France on their way to their primary residence in another European country. British travelers or other non-EU citizens can transit through international zones of airports in France as long as any layover is shorter than 24 hours.

