(Bloomberg) -- Up and down Wall Street, men are struggling in the MeToo era, with some deciding the safest course is to just steer clear of women. A Bloomberg News article on the phenomenon prompted an outpouring of reactions, pro and con. Shock, approval, bemusement, anger, sympathy — the comments captured the range. Here’s a sampling, edited for length and clarity:

John Addis, chief investment officer, FourWorld Capital Management

In this business, even the slightest hint of impropriety would cause investors to run first and find out facts later. Reputations can potentially be ruined by a he said-she said with no direct evidence.

Brad Steeples, senior finance manager, Amazon.com Inc.

Men should be able to behave themselves, that goes without saying. The challenge is that all it takes is one false allegation to ruin a career and cost potentially millions of dollars.

David Wyatt, vice president, fixed income, Wilmington Capital

I am so glad I no longer work on a trading floor or have to interact with young women anymore; this environment is toxic for anyone with an outgoing personality. It’s sad to say, but most women are having to pay for the overreaction. What do I tell my granddaughters or grandsons on how to interact? Maybe the answer is until people stop the “I am a victim” mentality that seems to be everywhere, just use the Pence model.

Sallie Krawcheck, chief executive officer, Ellevate Financial Inc.

Seriously? This is the lesson that Wall Street is taking away from the MeToo movement?

Mary P. Talbutt, senior portfolio manager, Stanley-Laman Group Ltd.

It has always been hard, as a woman, to be accepted into the “good ole boys club.” But after this reaction to the MeToo movement, I feel like the clock has turned backwards for women.

Nathan Ring, labor and employment lawyer, Urban Law Firm

If a man is concerned that he will be charged with aggressive behavior of a sexual nature, either verbal or physical, he probably needs to look at himself and his actions.

Angela Rodell, CEO, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

Bad behavior cannot and should not be tolerated, regardless of how much money an individual may make. Wall Street does not require you to be an aggressive, ego-maniacal jerk to succeed.

Alicia Glen, deputy New York mayor, and three colleagues

If our goal is to create a culture where women can succeed alongside men, Victorian-era sex segregation is not the answer.

Adrian Day, CEO, Adrian Day Asset Management

It is a shame that so many men in so many situations are afraid of being alone with a woman. It is also unfortunate that people are so sensitive to any comment or behavior that in the past might be considered only slightly inappropriate and not a cause of lawsuits or job dismissal.

Richard Grogan, principal, Richard Grogan & Associates

Do not be a complete idiot. Simply act and speak in an appropriate way. It’s not that difficult. Common sense and basic courtesy avoids sexual harassment — avoiding dealing with women will result in sexual discrimination. MeToo was never about being anti-men; it is about wanting men to act in an appropriate way.

To contact the authors of this story: Gillian Tan in New York at gtan129@bloomberg.netKatia Porzecanski in New York at kporzecansk1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Caroline Gage at csalas1@bloomberg.net, Anne ReifenbergMargaret Collins

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.