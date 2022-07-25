(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is preparing to introduce a tiered health-code system reminiscent of what’s used in mainland China to shorten mandatory hotel quarantine and better track Covid-19 patients who are isolating at home.

The system will assign a yellow or red code to individuals to manage their movement. Compared to mainland China, where everyone has a code, Hong Kong’s system will be far more limited for now and only be used on inbound travelers and those with the coronavirus. It also won’t be able to track individuals and where they go, unlike in China, said officials.

Nevertheless, the proposal has sparked concern that it may pave the way for more surveillance of Hong Kong following President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on freedoms that have damaged the financial hub’s standing among many foreign governments.

What is it and what will it do?

The proposed health code will have two core classifications. A red code will be given to people who test positive and must isolate, with those meeting the conditions to stay home now wearing wristbands to ensure they don’t go out.

A yellow code will be given to inbound travelers once they finish hotel quarantine, allowing them to go outside as long as they’re not frequenting high-risk areas where masks can be removed.

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau has said the introduction of the system would support a shortening of hotel quarantine, with Sing Tao daily reporting on Monday that a decision is expected in the next one to two weeks. The government is considering the option of five days of hotel isolation -- down from seven currently -- followed by two days at home, or four then three, the Chinese-language newspaper said. Separately, the South China Morning Post said authorities could shorten hotel quarantine to three days.

The color-coded system will be linked to the LeaveHomeSafe app used by residents to check-in to almost every public venue, bar and restaurant. For now there’s no requirement to register with the user’s real name, though the government will have identification details of PCR-positive cases and inbound travelers.

How many people will be affected?

Officials have stressed the number of people affected by the system will be relatively small and the targeted approach will limit disruption to the daily lives of the city’s 7.4 million residents.

Hong Kong has seen a resurgence in cases, with daily local infections topping 4,000. Under the health code, these people -- all of whom have tested positive via PCR -- will get a red code and need to isolate at home or at a central facility.

The city also sees about five thousand inbound travelers a day, who, except for those traveling from China that qualify for a quarantine exemption, will soon get assigned a yellow code.

How is it different from China’s health code?

While Hong Kong has studied the colored health code system used in mainland China for more than two years, it’s likely to contain a couple of key differences and is more limited in scope.

Since the code is universal in mainland China, there is a third tier -- the green code -- that indicates someone is “safe” to enter places from museums to office buildings as they’ve recently tested negative and haven’t been in any high-risk situation. Authorities also assign a yellow code for someone they deem a close contact, such as if an individual was in the same location as someone who later tested positive, while Hong Kong will only give the color to people arriving in the city.

Read more: In China, You May Need This App’s Green Light To Get to Work

Mainland China uses data from public health, transport and immigration departments, as well as information from phone signals, neighborhoods, hospitals and workplaces to determine whether someone poses a health risk. That means that a person’s health code can change color suddenly without their knowing, for example if the system detects that they’ve been to the same place as an infected case.

Hong Kong’s system won’t be so sophisticated. It will rely on test results and immigration records, and the government has said it won’t have any tracking function.

What are the concerns?

The all-encompassing nature of mainland China’s system, which means residents need a green code to do just about anything, has sparked concerns about whether it will mean Hong Kongers face harsher movement curbs.

It’s also stoked fears that the codes could be used for more than just public health, following unprecedented interventions by Beijing in Hong Kong that crushed open dissent, purged the political opposition, closed media outlets and jailed some of the city’s most prominent democracy activists. In the mainland, a manufacturing hub was alleged to have manipulated the system to turn some health codes red in order to prevent protests by investors who say they were swindled in a suspected financial scam.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee dismissed concerns about surveillance, saying the technology would only be used for anti-epidemic purposes. The former police officer warned the public against starting “trouble with this.”

“What we are trying to do is be scientific and precise in our actions,” Lee said earlier in the month. “So that on the one hand, we can protect people who face high risks and, at the same time, allow people to come in and out of Hong Kong more easily.”

The use of a red code for Covid-positive people may also deter residents from reporting their result. Currently, local infections are picked up in one of two ways: through PCR tests ordered by the government for high-risk places, or when a resident self-reports a positive rapid-test result and then has to undergo a confirmatory PCR test.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.