What Will Crypto’s Market Structure Look Like?

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Pocket Casts) Subscribe to the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast (Apple Podcasts)

Every week, hosts Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway take you on a not-so-random walk through hot topics in markets, finance and economics.

Recently, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance delisted a Bitcoin offshoot, causing its price to fall. Crypto’s market structure is still in its early days, and the move raises questions around decentralization and the power of exchanges. Alex Gordon-Brander has been thinking a lot about what crypto’s market structure will look like as his company, Omega One, is building a crypto dark pool. He joins this week’s Odd Lots podcast to discuss crypto market structure, where it’s headed and how Omega One will choose which coins to list.

To contact the authors of this story: Tracy Alloway in Hong Kong at talloway@bloomberg.netJoe Weisenthal in New York at jweisenthal@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Laura Carlson at lcarlson21@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.