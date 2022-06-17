What Would You Pay for Lunch With Warren Buffett? Bidding Stands at Record $12 Million

(Bloomberg) -- The final day of bidding for Warren Buffett’s last charity lunch just got interesting.

As late as Thursday evening, the highest bid for a chance to eat with the billionaire investor and as many as seven guests at Smith & Wollensky in New York stood just above $3 million. But the amount jumped more than threefold to $11 million at 11:03 a.m. Friday in New York, then increased to $12.3 million within a half hour.

#PowerofOneLunch! Use code “LOVE2022” to get your free tickets to the countdown party! https://t.co/ud5QMUZWQC

— GLIDE (@GLIDEsf) June 16, 2022

Whoever wins the bidding war will easily shatter the record set in 2019 by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who paid $4.57 million for the meal with the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman and chief executive officer. This year, there appears to be a back and forth between two of the five anonymous prospective diners, with a total of 34 bids so far.

This lunch auction will be Buffett’s last. The annual affair -- which started in 2000 and took a two-year hiatus during the pandemic -- has raised more than $34 million to support Glide, which offers programs to address poverty and homelessness, particularly in San Francisco. Bidding closes at 10:30 p.m. in New York.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.