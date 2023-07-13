What You Need to Know About Opill, the Birth Control Pill Cleared for OTC Purchase

(Bloomberg) -- The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared Opill as the first daily oral birth-control product to be available without a prescription. Pills are the most popular form of contraception besides sterilization for women between the ages of 15 and 49, and advocates are hopeful the regulator’s move will widen family planning options for people who may not have the resources to get a script. The decision also brings the US in line with the more than 100 other countries that have already approved some forms of birth control pills for OTC sales.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes, and when the pill may hit your local pharmacy’s shelves:

What is Opill?

The pill, made by Perrigo Co., works by thickening mucus in the cervix, thereby blocking sperm from reaching an egg, as well as helping block ovulation and reducing the lining in a person’s uterus, said Colleen Denny, the director of family planning at NYU Brooklyn. Those three functions make it much harder for someone to become pregnant. The FDA noted that the Opill has an effectiveness rate of 98% if taken at the same time every day.

Do I need a prescription for it?

No. Opill was initially approved with a prescription more than five decades ago, but the FDA decision means a script won’t be necessary.

When will it be available?

Early 2024.

Is it safe?

Opill is a “mini pill” as the only hormone it contains is progestin, a type of progesterone. That makes it an option for people who shouldn’t take pills with estrogen, such as those with a history of blood clots or high blood pressure. People with a history of breast cancer should not take Opill.

“There’s a small percentage of people who have other medical problems where they should just use a progesterone-only pill,” said Denny. “And this is why we’ve been using it for contraception for those people and any other people who prefer to have the one-hormone pill for years and years.”

Doctors and advocacy groups praised the FDA’s decision on Opill, and the American Medical Association urged regulators to consider applications for other available oral contraceptives to be used over-the-counter.

Are there any side effects?

According to the FDA, the most common side effects of Opill include irregular bleeding, headaches, nausea, cramps and bloating. Spotting may be a side effect for the first few months after starting an Opill regimen, said Denny, but it’s typically not dangerous. Anyone worried about their symptoms should contact their doctor.

How much does Opill cost if I buy it over the counter?

Perrigo hasn’t disclosed the price. The company says it’s working on getting both private insurers and Medicaid to cover the pill. While over-the-counter drugs typically aren’t covered under insurance, the Affordable Care Act requires that birth control be covered.

Frédérique Welgryn, Perrigo’s global vice president for women’s health, said on Thursday that part of the company’s mission is to ensure the pill is affordable and accessible for people who wish to take it.

Where can I buy it over the counter?

CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. plan to offer Opill over-the-counter when the drug becomes available, spokespeople said. Drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. said it’s reviewing the FDA’s action and evaluating its OTC offerings.

Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and grocer Kroger Co. didn’t respond to emailed questions about carrying the pill. Target Corp. declined to comment.

How long do I need to take it before it starts working?

If someone starts taking the progestin-only pill on the first day of their period, they should be covered for the remainder of their cycle, Denny said. Those who start the regimen at another point in their cycle should use a backup form of birth control, like condoms, for at least a week.

“The safe answer is if you just use protection for seven days after you start the pill, that should cover you, no matter where you’re on your cycle,” she said.

Birth-control pills do not protect people from sexually-transmitted viruses or other infections. To that end, doctors always recommend using condoms and getting tested regularly.

What other birth control formats are available over-the-counter?

Other forms of contraception like condoms and some forms of the morning-after pill can be purchased directly. People seeking the five-day morning-after pill will need a prescription.

