What You Need to Know About Turkey's Financial Crunch

(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Pocket Casts

Turkey's currency plunged this month after President Donald Trump stepped up economic sanctions in a dispute over a detained pastor. It was already going downhill after the nation's leader vowed to shun the traditional playbook of dealing with soaring inflation. And global investors are spooked. Onur Ant, a reporter for Bloomberg in Turkey, discusses the situation and how we got here with Scott Lanman. Note: This episode was recorded on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

To contact the author of this story: Scott Lanman in Washington at slanman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.