(Bloomberg) -- WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc., will soon allow users in Brazil to make payments to businesses through the app.

“The Central Bank just authorized the launch of our new payment feature so people will be able to pay small businesses right on WhatsApp,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted Thursday on Instagram. “Excited to roll this out soon.”

Regulators had previously halted the feature. Zuckerberg has said that WhatsApp payments could be a big business for Meta, especially in countries like Brazil and India where the app has dominant market share.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.