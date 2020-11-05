(Bloomberg) -- India allowed Facebook Inc. to start operating its WhatsApp payments service to start operating in the world’s biggest open technology market.

WhatsApp pay can go live using the homegrown, multi-bank Unified Payments Interface, the National Payments Corporation of India said in a statement late Thursday. The U.S. firm can gradually expand its UPI user base starting with a maximum registered 20 million.

India’s payments market is already crowded with domestic pioneer Paytm, Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay, Walmart Inc.’s PhonePe, Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Pay and dozens of other startups. Yet, given its enormous user base of more than 400 million, WhatsApp has the potential to compete with the leaders and reshape digital payments in India.

Its inclusion will increase competition in the market slated to grow to $1 trillion by 2023. However, unlike at least some other rivals, WhatsApp will be able to acquire customers for its payments service organically because of the popularity of its messaging app in the country.

Facebook earlier this year purchased a 9.99% stake in the digital services firm owned by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, and speculation has been growing that Ambani’s conglomerate may be aiming to create a superapp combining payments, retail and other services.

