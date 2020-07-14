WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging service, stopped working Wednesday for some users around the world, according to Downdetector, which tracks app outages.

Downdetector showed reports of technical issues with the app owned by Facebook Inc. jumped after 4 p.m. New York time, and a map cited problems in Europe, North America and South America. In some cases, the app didn’t load new messages.

A WhatsApp spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.