(Bloomberg) -- Wheat and corn futures rose for a second session as uncertainty looms over the Ukraine grain deal nearing its expiration.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative — which has allowed for crop shipments to move out of the key supply hub — is up for renewal Monday, and Russia hasn’t made any statements about extending the deal, Interfax reported Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the country is still deliberating whether to extend the pact, arguing that its interests haven’t been taken into account. The United Nations has yet to receive a reply on a proposal sent to Russia to salvage the deal.

The accord has been credited with bringing down wheat prices that surged to a record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“It looks likely there would be an element of risk premium returning to the market until they find a solution, or the market has time to assess the continuity of grain flows out of that region,” said James Bolesworth, managing director at CRM AgriCommodities.

Tight global wheat supplies are adding to the rally, he said. The US Department of Agriculture cut its outlook for wheat inventories more than expected this week and is now projecting a fourth annual drawdown. Heat waves gripping Europe also risk hampering this year’s corn harvest, and the latest Brazilian crop estimate missed analysts’ expectations.

An end to the Black Sea corridor would push more of Ukraine’s 2023 harvest toward alternative trade routes via river ports and the European Union border. Significant volumes already moved there last season, although logistics remain costly as grain is hauled over longer distances.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.