(Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures in Chicago extended the previous day’s surge as some of the world’s biggest importers seek supplies from alternative shippers after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine choked exports from the Black Sea region.

India is in final talks to begin wheat shipments to Egypt, the biggest buyer, and is also in negotiations with China and Turkey. Other big importers, including Algeria, Jordan and Morocco, are likely to stay on the lookout for new purchases in order to maintain their domestic stockpiles at reasonable levels.

While wheat cargoes are still coming out of Russia, grain trade in Ukraine is at a near standstill, and with little optimism that the conflict will end soon, wheat prices are likely to remain high, said Tobin Gorey, agricultural strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Ukraine’s winter-wheat harvesting is scheduled from July, but it’s impossible to know how much will be gathered. Sowing is also due to start soon for the corn and sunflower crops and the production outlook is poor, with the war severing transport links, logistics, and seed and fertilizer supplies.

Wheat futures climbed 1.7% to $11.38 1/4 a bushel, after jumping 5.2% a day earlier. Corn futures were little changed, while soybeans were up 0.4%.

