(Bloomberg) -- Wheat isn’t usually something American farmers think much about in the spring. The vast bulk of the crop goes in the ground in the fall, and as temperatures start to climb, they’re focused more on their corn and soybean plantings.

But in a sign of just how much Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended global grain markets, farmers across the Midwest are scrambling to get their hands on the machine of choice for planting wheat. Called an air seeder, it’s a massive rig that hitches to the back of a tractor and sprays small seeds into the soil.

Demand is so hot -- and supply so scarce -- that new air seeders have become almost impossible to find. This in turn is sparking bidding wars for used models that are pushing prices to record highs, says Greg Peterson, the go-to source for pricing on used farm equipment in the U.S. A bunch of old Deere and Bourgault seeders listed for sale on Peterson’s website, machinerypete.com, are quoted in six figures, including one at $450,000 and another at $615,000. Some of these prices now exceed the list price on new models.

Air seeders join a long list of used farming gear suffering an acute bout of inflation. Machinery Pete’s Quarterly Used Values Index soared to 9.6 in the fourth quarter, the highest for the gauge since at least 2007, and is almost certain to climb further this quarter. A year earlier, the index stood at 7.8.

“There sort of was a school of thought that when the calendar flipped that things would pause, cool off,” Peterson, who first started following the market in the late 1980s, said in a telephone interview. “But in actuality it’s just continued to go higher.”

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a big reason why. The two countries are powerhouses in the global grains market. When it comes to wheat, they account for over a quarter of global exports, and had been stealing away market share from the U.S., formerly the world’s top shipper. With exports from both nations now in peril, wheat prices have soared 32% over the past month and touched record highs.

Peterson’s findings were echoed by a recent survey by commodities brokerage Allendale Inc. in which farmers indicated they plan to increase the amount of wheat they put in the ground. Allendale is forecasting the biggest planting season in six years — some 49 million acres in all.

The Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release the official U.S. estimate for spring wheat at the end of the month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.