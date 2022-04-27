(Bloomberg) -- Wheat pared its biggest advance in more than a week, with concerns lingering on how adverse weather conditions are hurting prospects for the U.S. crop.

Drought has severely impacted U.S. winter-wheat fields. Only 27% of the crop is in good or excellent condition, the worst since 2006 and highlighting the extent of damage from drought gripping states like Kansas. Meanwhile, bouts of wet, chilly weather are delaying spring sowing in the Midwest and Northern Plains.

The grim outlook for U.S. grains comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has choked trade flows of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, spurring the biggest price shocks in decades. Brazil’s corn crop is also suffering from dryness, adding to supply woes while the world grapples with record, and surging, food inflation.

Other major exporters Australia and Argentina are also expected to ship less in 2022-23. Production will likely be impacted by higher input costs like fertilizer, chemicals and diesel, according to the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

Chicago wheat futures fell 0.2% to $10.93 a bushel as of 1:07 p.m. in Singapore, paring a 2.1% gain the day before, which was the biggest increase since April 18. Corn also retreated Wednesday after rising the previous two days.

