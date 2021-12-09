(Bloomberg) -- Wheat tumbled to the lowest in a month as the U.S. raised its outlook for global reserves of the grain and cut back its forecast for domestic exports.

Most-active benchmark wheat in Chicago fell as much as 3% to $7.705 a bushel, the lowest since early November. Futures for Kansas City and Paris milling wheat also fell.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s outlook for higher supplies worldwide follows a surge in wheat prices as weather woes from Australia to North America threatened to drain supplies. The costly grains now appear to be curbing U.S. export sales, which at the end of last month slumped to the lowest level since 2018.

In other crops, USDA’s monthly report, known as WASDE, didn’t change the outlook for U.S. corn ending stocks, falling short of expectations for a cut. The estimate for soybeans, which had been forecast by analysts to increase, also stayed the same.

