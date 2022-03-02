(Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures in Chicago rocketed past $10 a bushel for the first time since 2008, extending a blistering rally in the past month and giving a fresh boost to global food inflation, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings shipments from one of the world’s top growing regions to a virtual standstill.

Benchmark soft red winter wheat futures jumped by the daily limit, soaring 7.6% to $10.59 a bushel. The price of the grain, a top global food staple, has surged about 40% in the past month, increasing the cost of everything from bread to cookies, cakes and noodles. Corn, used for hog feed and sweeteners, climbed 2.8% to the highest intraday level since 2013.

Russia and Ukraine ship more than 25% of global wheat exports, a fifth of corn sales, a similar share for barley and 80% of sunflower oil cargoes. The war and the ensuing sweeping sanctions from the U.S. and Europe have sent the grain markets into turmoil, with importers rushing to other countries for supplies.

Port activity in Ukraine has been at a standstill since the Russian invasion last week, and grains trade with Russia is also effectively on hold. Buyers have been unwilling to take the risk of entering new business or pay the soaring costs of chartering and insuring ships to collect cargo. Traders such as Bunge Ltd. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. have shuttered facilities in the region.

The war has given another boost to crop prices that were already climbing on tight supplies after droughts and labor shortages, and the torrid rally in recent weeks may be enough to send global food costs to a record when the United Nations publishes its latest price index on Thursday.

There could be even more pain in store. Ukraine, the second-largest country in Europe, has rich and fertile soils. It alone accounts for around half of all global sunflower oil exports, and is scheduled to seed the crop in April and May, around the same time as corn, part of the spring planting campaign.

With the war likely to continue, and with workers drafted into the army, and transport and logistics in chaos, the prospects for those sunflower and corn crops are looking poor. Plus, the winter wheat crop is currently in dormancy, but there must be questions over how much gets harvested this year.

Palm oil and soybean oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oils, have also risen to records, driven by drought, labor shortages and fears of a shortage of sunflower oil. That too is driving global food inflation and threatens to worsen the plight of the poor who depend crucially on these staples for survival.

