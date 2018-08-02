(Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices surged to a three-year high as Ukraine said it will limit exports of milling wheat after a drought wrecked European crops.

Ukraine, the world’s fifth-largest wheat exporter, plans to sign a memorandum with traders to set limits for grain exports for the 2018-2019 season, according to a statement from the Agriculture Ministry posted on Facebook. Wheat for September delivery jumped as much as 6.2 percent to $5.93 a bushel in Chicago trading, the highest price for a most-active contract since 2015.

“We plan to set limits for milling wheat export for mid-term period in the beginning of the marketing season,” the ministry said. “Securing the domestic market and the stability of prices for key food are an absolute priority.”

The threat to limit exports echoes the 2010-11 export restrictions imposed by Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, after a heatwave and drought ruined the crop, sending global grain prices sharply higher.

Wheat prices are important for emerging countries including Egypt and Indonesia that rely heavily on imports, as rising wholesale prices feed into local inflation. The world saw food riots in as many as 60 nations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East countries and during the 2007-08 and 2010-11 food price spikes.

"We have seen this from Ukraine before," said Matt Ammermann, a commodity riskmanager at INTL FCStone Inc. "The market may panic fearing the same fromRussia."

