(Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures slumped by almost 5% the day after a hugely volatile session as traders assess the global supply outlook with war ravaging one of the world’s top grain-growing regions.

Prices had swung wildly on Tuesday, with futures plunging by the exchange limit only hours after setting a new intraday record. The gyrations sent wheat’s historical 10-day volatility to the highest level since at least 2012.

Traders will be watching reports this week from the U.S. and Brazil for comment about the impact on crops of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer told Bloomberg this week the agency will consider “all relevant factors impacting agricultural markets” when it updates in its supply and demand outlook on Wednesday.

The war in Ukraine has effectively shut off more than a quarter of the world’s supply of a food staple used in everything from bread to cookies and noodles. Ukraine and Russia are also major suppliers of corn, barley and sunflower oil.

Wheat futures have been more expensive than U.S. cash markets as some local grain buyers balk at the lofty prices. Traders worldwide are struggling to gain clarity on how the disruption might alter the world food economy.

“We have been talking to suppliers to have access to grains already waiting to be exported in ports or vessels, but so far very little is known about what will happen with supplies and farm selling,” Saban Buttanri, owner of Istanbul-based Agrolino Grain and Oilseeds, said in an interview.

Only a few cargoes in the region are moving, especially out of Russian ports located south of the Kerch Strait, he said.

Russia issued an order Tuesday saying it would restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions, and said details would follow as to which products would be affected.

Wheat futures fell as much as 4.8% to $12.25 a bushel before trading at $12.44 by 10:09 a.m. in Singapore. They hit a record $13.63 1/2 on Tuesday.

