(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong developer Wheelock Properties Ltd. is selling a new project at a discount as companies race to lure buyers.

Wheelock is marketing Seasons Place, a project in Lohas Park co-developed with MTR Corp., for an average of HK$14,188 ($1,814) per square foot for the first batch of 130 units, according to the company. The price is the lowest in the area for first-batch sales since mid-2019, said Sammy Po, chief executive officer of the home division at Midland Realty.

The homes were offered at a discount when compared with the asking price of secondary units in the neighborhood — about 8% lower, according to data from Midland Realty.

Hong Kong’s developers are marketing their homes at competitive prices due to the abundant supply of apartments. Henderson Land Development Co.’s project Belgravia Place was also priced lower than market-level initially.

The government’s removal of extra stamp duties late last month has prompted a rebound in transactions. Homes available in the primary market rose 6% to 91,300 in the fourth quarter of 2023 from three months earlier, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.

With the ample supply and high borrowing costs, property prices in the city are expected to continue to fall in 2024, according to S&P Global Ratings.

