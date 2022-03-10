(Bloomberg) --

Today Amazon.com Inc. is an inescapable juggernaut. Back in 1994, it was just an idea, pitched by a former Wall Street banker named Jeff Bezos to disbelieving investors at the very birth of the internet era.

How the company almost flamed out during the “dot-bomb” days and how Bezos rescued the business is where we begin Foundering: The Amazon Story, a Bloomberg Technology podcast. The first episode of the season describes some of the ingredients Bezos used to gin up two new lines of business—Amazon Web Services and the digital reader, the Kindle—and a membership program, Prime, that rocked the retail industry.

