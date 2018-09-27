(Bloomberg) -- Take the most powerful unelected bureaucrat of the European Union, add the socialist leader of the U.K.’s opposition, and you might ask yourself what they’re doing discussing Brexit in the full glare of publicity during the most critical time in the U.K.-EU negotiations.

But in the unpredictable world of Brexit, the meeting between Martin Selmayr -- the German secretary general of the European Commission dubbed by the British press the “monster of Brussels” because of his Machiavellian reputation -- and Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, who has no role in the talks, passed by as if it was nothing out of the ordinary.

Well, almost. It didn’t stop the commission’s chief spokesman acting like it wasn’t happening when Corbyn was already on the train over from London. “There is no such meeting as far as I know,” Margaritis Schinas said three hours before it took place.

It’s rare that U.K. politicians manage to navigate anything Brexit-related totally smoothly these days -- take Theresa May’s experience at last week’s Salzburg summit as a prime example -- and, sure enough, Corbyn encountered a few hiccups, too. He was left waiting in his taxi when it arrived at the commission as his aides asked around for cash. They hadn’t changed pounds to euros and the driver refused to accept a credit card.

Although Selmayr hasn’t any formal role in the negotiations, he oversees the EU’s contingency planning in case of no deal. It was hardly a meeting of minds: Selmayr is the epitome of an EU elite, a law professor and long associated with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats; Corbyn, with a history of lukewarm views of the EU and the most Marxist-leaning Labour leader in a generation, spends downtime on his allotment.

Corbyn arrived fresh from a speech at his party’s annual conference in which he said his lawmakers would only support Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal -- if she gets one -- if she changes her position and keeps the U.K. in the bloc’s customs union. With Labour pushing for a general election, and possibly a second referendum, the party’s stance merely adds to the uncertainty over Britain’s withdrawal.

He emerged from the commission’s Berlaymont headquarters after about two hours, during which he also met with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, playing down the significance of the talks to awaiting media. “We are obviously not negotiating, we are not in government,” Corbyn said.

And with that he returned to London, having given the EU’s Brexit team something else to think about as talks remain deadlocked less than two months before a deadline for getting a deal.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ian Wishart in Brussels at iwishart@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Jones Hayden, Flavia Krause-Jackson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.