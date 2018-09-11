(Bloomberg Opinion) -- A professional football game is going to take four hours, of which only 28 minutes is actual play. That leaves a lot of room for turning the game into a fuller interactive and entertainment experience.

That was the charge of Al Guido, this week's guest on Masters in Business, who was served as the San Francisco 49ers chief operating officer from 2014 to 2016.

Given the team's location in San Francisco near Silicon Valley, Guido and the 49ers are uniquely situated at the nexus of sports and technology. The team's new stadium was designed specifically with the application of technology to the live sports experience.

His favorite books are cited here; the transcript is here.

