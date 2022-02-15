(Bloomberg) -- At some point, the gradually rising fear in credit markets about Federal Reserve rate hikes could become so intense that the central bank will face pressure to slow its tightening process. Strategists and investors across Wall Street are trying to figure out when that happens.

The consensus for now seems to be, there’s a lot of room to go.

The average investment-grade U.S. corporate bond traded with 109 basis points of extra interest above Treasuries on Monday, according to Bloomberg index data. When that spread reaches closer to 150 basis points, the Fed might start to get worried, according to analysts and investors informally polled by Bloomberg.

“We expect the Fed to react to very wide spread levels,” said Dominique Toublan, head of U.S. credit strategy at Barclays Plc, adding that the 150 basis point level is more of an estimate of where the Fed might grow concerned than a scientifically derived figure.

Investment-grade credit spreads have remained well below 150 basis points, or 1.5 percentage points, for most of the past decade, only exceeding that mark during periods of broad market stress like the pandemic and the pain among oil companies in 2015 and 2016 as crude prices dropped.

Spreads “are not currently at stress levels,” Toublan said, noting that they’re still in the lower third of the distribution of the last 30 years. The Bloomberg U.S. Investment Grade Index widened about 17 basis points this year through Monday.

Terence Wheat, co-head of U.S. investment-grade bonds at PGIM, David Knutson, head of U.S. fixed income product management at Schroders Plc, and Matt Brill, head of North America investment grade debt at Invesco Ltd., also cited 150 basis points as a key figure for high-grade spreads.

The Fed is probably paying close attention to these levels as it prepares to start raising rates and cut down its balance sheet. If credit markets react too negatively, the flow of credit could be constrained, and the economy risks a recession. A representative for the Federal Reserve did not return a request for comment.

“Where we are now does not concern them,” said Invesco’s Brill. “But if you start to see investment-grade credit spreads anywhere above 150 basis points, that starts to send a signal to the Fed that risk is increasing out there.”

Any signs of extreme stress in credit markets would likely force the Fed to consider “not going as aggressively as they thought they would” on rate hikes, said Oleg Melentyev, head of high-yield credit strategy at Bank of America Corp.

When there is stress in the credit markets, “you are in a really difficult situation where you can’t tighten the policy much more, but you almost have to because you’ve got this inflation problem on your hands,” Melentyev said.

In addition to spreads, the relative performance of different tiers of debt are important barometers to track as well, according to Dan Sorid, Citigroup Inc.’s head of U.S. investment grade credit strategy. If companies with lower credit ratings start performing much worse than those with higher ratings, it’s another sign that the flow of credit might be getting too constrained.

“The Fed is focused on what corporate spreads are indicating around market access for lower-rated firms,” Sorid said.

At this stage, that’s not a huge problem. CCC bonds, one of the lowest ratings tiers for junk debt, are performing about in line with Treasuries this year and better than high-grade. The gap between spreads on investment-grade in the BBB tier and high-yield bonds in the BB range isn’t out of line with levels of the last decade. And among investment-grade bonds, the gaps in spreads among different ratings tiers are also relatively compressed.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

A series of high-grade issuers plan to sell bonds in the U.S., including Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Banks led by Barclays have lost millions of dollars of their own money, plus wiped out fees, from underwriting more than $1.2 billion of bonds and loans for Covis Pharmaceuticals that proved particularly hard to sell

Diamond Sports Group, the heavily indebted network owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is seeking to swap some of its distressed bonds and loosen covenants so it can take out new loans and launch a streaming app.

Amid global markets volatility, Invesco is cautious on U.S. high-grade credit, ramping up cash holdings and buying floating-rate notes

EMEA

Risk sentiment eased on Tuesday after Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the start of a pullback of some forces after drills that raised U.S. and European alarm about a possible military assault on Ukraine.

Geopolitical tensions sent the cost of insuring credit soaring over the last week and corporate trading froze

Indexes tracking risk on European credit declined on Tuesday morning as the jitters eased following the reports that some Russian troops are returning to base

Asia

Deal flow in the primary Asia dollar bond market was muted on Tuesday, with just Aluminum Corporation of China and Midea Group mandating for potential offerings.

China’s central bank stepped up support for its slowing economy by pumping in cash via policy loans for a second straight month

Zhenro Properties’ long-term issuer default rating was downgraded by Fitch to B from B+, citing company’s lack of access to the capital market

In London’s Royal Albert Dock, almost two dozen buildings conceived of as a new Chinese Canary Wharf stand mostly empty and in the hands of lenders as China’s property woes engulf London with stalled projects

Yields on South Korean won-denominated corporate bonds touched their highest in almost 8 years, tracking the surge seen among global peers, Bloomberg-compiled data show

