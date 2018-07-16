(Bloomberg) -- Editors Note: There are few places as chaotic or dangerous as Venezuela. “Life in Caracas” is a series of short stories that seeks to capture the surreal quality of living in a land in total disarray.

“Y el whisky?”

They asked again and again, crowding the bar at a wedding reception in a swanky Caracas ballroom, straining to see the bottles. The bartenders wouldn’t budge: Scotch whisky was strictly reserved for the couple’s parents and their friends. For the rest, there was domestic rum.

Rum? Really? It was an insult that didn’t go down well.

Now, on the scale of Venezuelan horror stories, this one ranks very, very low. And yet there’s something telling about Caraquenos’ tortured struggle to give up Scotch on the rocks. It's more than just a drink here. It's an age-old status symbol that conjures up memories of the go-go days of the 1970s, when the petrodollars were flowing freely, the government’s debt was rated AAA and Venezuelans were famous—or infamous—for their wild, one-day shopping trips to Miami.

Scotch became part of the national identity, something practically stamped in the DNA of most anyone from the middle class on up. When we pose for pictures, we don’t say “cheese” as the shot’s taken; we say “whisky.” For years, the image of the Johnnie Walker striding man was so omnipresent across Caracas, you’d have thought he was the mayor.

When we wanted to celebrate with family and friends, it was always Scotch, always with shaved ice and a napkin folded snugly around the glass. Rum was for the riffraff. Sipping it now instead of Scotch is like replacing baseball as the national pastime with bowling or, I don’t know, checkers.

But for most of us there’s no getting around it these days. With inflation soaring above 60,000 percent, a top-shelf liter of Scotch can set you back 1 billion bolivars—a sum that a minimum-wage worker would have to toil 16 years to earn. Even cheap varieties command many, many millions.

“Who can take a hit like that?” said Alfredo Camacho, 24, a college student and part-time sales manager, as he watched a World Cup match in a Caracas pub. He mourned the days when he and his buddies would go out and share a bottle of Buchanan’s, feeling almost patriotic about it. Today he has to settle for rum. Or beer. Or worse. “In these times, I’ve learned to like everything, even cocuy." That’s the stuff that, like tequila, is made from the agave plant but that isn’t quite as, shall we say, smooth.

Liquor stores do stock Buchanan’s and Johnnie Walker Black Label and the like, but a visit to a shop in eastern Caracas brought home how things have changed: Premium rum offerings, such as Ron Carupano’s X.O. or Santa Teresa’s Bicentenario, greeted customers from spinning pedestals; the whisky was in the back.

The owner told me customers buy 2,500 bottles of rum every month and about 300 bottles of Scotch; not long ago, the numbers were reversed.

A possible upside of the Scotch crisis is that it may be bringing locals around to the excellence of a domestic product so special it’s one of just two in the world that has a denomination-of-origin classification, the other being from Martinique. “We never realized we had such good rum, because it was marginalized,” said Miro Popic, author of “Venezuela on the Rocks.”

Maybe. But I still haven’t heard anyone say “rum” when posing for a picture.

