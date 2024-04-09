(Bloomberg) -- “The halving,” a preordained event in the code of Bitcoin that happens every four years, is upon us again. Once it occurs—perhaps as soon as this month—the reward every miner receives for mining the digital asset is immediately cut in half.

“There will be a day when miners come to work and they mine roughly half the number of Bitcoin they mined the day before,” says Tyler Page, chief executive of Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. “The halving is a natural phenomenon in Bitcoin that disciplines the entire market and forces it to become more efficient.” As it turns out, each time it’s happened in the past, Bitcoin prices eventually hit a new record. Still, the event comes as some miners are looking for a hedge—specifically by branching out into artificial intelligence. In the mini-documentary Where Bitcoin and AI Meet, Bloomberg Originals explains how the two hottest technologies of the 21st century are coming together.

Mining Bitcoin comes with some very high overhead. “The technology runs like a hamster wheel” says Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital. “You constantly have to update your fleet every few months. If you don’t have the latest equipment, it's not worth using that equipment.”

Mining firms often put their outdated machines into storage in the hopes that prices go high enough to justify turning them on again. Others simply sell them for scrap. It’s no wonder that major mining firms are vying for a backstop against high overhead, volatility and uncertainty, and the computational needs of AI are offering lucrative opportunities.

But crypto mining and AI processing are two different businesses that use different machines, so it’s unclear how smooth a transition will be.

