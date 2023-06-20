(Bloomberg) -- In a live Q&A on the Markets Today blog, Bloomberg’s Neil Callanan spoke with UK housing market experts on everything from their outlook on house prices, where mortgage rates go next to the impact of higher borrowing costs on homebuyer demand.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation. For more market-moving news and analysis on the UK, check out Markets Today.

Hello everybody, welcome to our housing Q&A blog and thank you for joining. I’m Neil Callanan and I’ve covered the housing and mortgage markets for more than 20 years.

The housing market is in flux. Inflation and mortgage rates are soaring, GDP is slowing, and personal incomes are falling in real terms. House prices have started to fall as a result, but there are underlying factors that could lend support to the market.

To discuss what’s happening, and perhaps more importantly, what will happen, I’m joined by:

Grainne Gilmore, director of research and insights at estate agent Cluttons

Neal Hudson, a housing analyst at BuiltPlace

Niraj Shah, an economist at Bloomberg Economics

Let’s kick off with one for all of you that’s not as easy as it might seem: Sum up the current state of the housing market in two sentences or less...

Gilmore: After several years of strong activity and price growth during and after the pandemic, a sharp rise in interest rates from ultra-low levels is starting to put downward pressure on prices. Meanwhile, high levels of demand in the rental market amid tight supply means rents are still rising.

Hudson: Teetering.

Shah: The fastest pace of policy tightening since the 1980s and stalling real incomes mean the slow grind lower in property prices is likely to persist.

And one from a reader: Given the lived experience of most people is that house prices always rise over the medium term, does that become a self fulfilling prophecy or could we enter a phase where in fact house prices fall over the next couple of decades and that becomes the new norm? Niraj, that question feels like it’s time to talk about real prices (ie adjusted for inflation)… what have you found?

Shah: There is little doubt Britain’s housing market is undergoing a housing correction. It is, however, more evident when you take account of inflation.

While house prices are down about 4% in nominal terms since peaking in August, according to Nationwide data, they have fallen by almost 13% since peaking in real terms in March of 2022. In effect, house prices have already fallen by double digits in real terms.

Grainne, why are house price forecasters watching the unemployment data? Will it provide a soft landing?

Gilmore: Typically higher unemployment rates can affect buyer demand as purchasers are wary of taking on larger financial commitments in a more uncertain labour market. Rising levels of redundancies also raise the prospect of increasing numbers of forced sales, which can accelerate downward pricing.

The market is facing challenges at present — as we are examining today – but employment levels in the UK have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and the unemployment rate remains relatively low by historic standards. As such, this is one of the factors partly mitigating the more challenging conditions.

A tighter labour market also leads to greater wage growth, which helps the c. 7 million homeowners who have monthly mortgage repayments. However, wage growth is also feeding inflation – and that, in turn, is affecting mortgage rates.

Stubbornly high inflation has caused mortgage rates to shoot up over the last three weeks. Neal, a lot of people don’t realize this but you say that 6% rates today are the equivalent of 13% in the early 90s. Can you elaborate on that?

Hudson: While 6% mortgage rates may not sound that high to people who had mortgages in the 1970s and 80s, the impact on borrowers’ mortgage repayments could be as painful as double digit mortgage rates were back then.

This is because borrowers in the 70s/80s only tended to borrow around two times their income whereas more recent borrowers have had mortgages of 3.5 times their income or more. These higher multiples were very affordable when rates were at 2% or below but with rates currently around 6%, that could take their repayments as a percentage of their income up to around the levels seen at their historic peak during the late 1980s.

Calculating mortgage repayments is a bit more complicated than a simple multiplication but the fact that 12% of 2 is the same as 6% of 4 offers a basic demonstration of the idea.

Jon Cunliffe at the Bank of England has previously warned a rise in interest rates to 5% or higher would cause distress to mortgage borrowers. What do you think, Niraj?

Shah: Well, we expect the Bank of England will have raised interest rates to 5% in August.

It’s certainly going to be a shock for many households. Many homeowners have been cushioned against rising interest rates by agreeing fixed-rate mortgage deals at near record lows. The BOE estimates only about a third of its rate hikes have passed through so far.

Over a million households face higher mortgage payments when they come off fixed-term mortgages by the end of this year. Ultimately, more expensive mortgage costs will remain a significant headwind for house prices as households will have less purchasing power.

However, Cunliffe’s warnings may prove a tad too gloomy. He has pointed to evidence in the past that a 1% increase in the bank rate will lower house prices by 2% to 11%. There are reasons to believe the higher end of those estimates may not materialize.

For one, the number of forced sales will likely be limited. Many homeowners have locked in at ultra-low interest payments and have built up equity in their homes. Crucially, unlike the 1990s recession and during the global financial crisis, unemployment remains historically low.

Let’s stick with the BOE for a minute. Neal, you have concerns that the affordability tests that were mandated by them for buyers may not have been as robust as we thought. Why and what are the implications of that? The Liberal Democrats have already floated the idea of mortgage subsidies for example.

Hudson: The problem with the affordability tests is that they are a black box. We know what data goes in and we know the decision that gets made. Quite how that decision is made is not clear.

While lenders have spent a long time stress testing borrowers at standard variable rates plus 3 percentage points (though more recently it has reduced to +1p.p.), it is not clear what assumptions they were making. For example, were they assuming borrowers would cut back on all discretionary spending cut beyond what was realistic and leaving them surviving on just the basics while temporarily stuck on a standard variable rate. Also, given they were testing at higher rates, did they factor inflation into their calculations let alone a cost of living crisis?

Additionally, we don’t know how borrowers’ circumstances have changed since they first bought. While we hope that many have seen wage growth since they bought, how many first time buyers took the opportunity to start families once they had the stability of their own home but now have less than two full-time incomes and lots of childcare costs as their mortgage approaches the end of the fixed rate period? We don’t know and I’m afraid we’re about to find out.

Grainne, people talk about the “housing market” as a homogeneous thing but really this is a market in flux so does it look very different depending on where you are?

Gilmore: You’re right, the ‘housing market’ is essentially made up of hundreds of local markets, with prices and rents moving in line with location and property type. For example, during and after the pandemic (let’s say the three years from Q1 2020 to Q1 2023) average UK house prices rose around 18% according to Nationwide data. This rises to 23% for Wales and the South West of England. In contrast, average values in London were up 11%.

During the pandemic, the demand for outside space led to a surge in values for houses with gardens, but in the last year, an increasing number of buyers have turned back to flats, seeing value in this market.

While everyone in the market usually has access to the same borrowing rates, the supply and demand dynamics in each market will be different, resulting in varying levels of pressure on pricing.

As borrowing rates rise, the impact on sales pricing will be greater where there is looser supply and more subdued demand.

Niraj, that presumably fits in with your thinking that there are downside and upside risks to your forecast of a 10% drop in house prices. What could limit the decline in prices and what may lead to a more prominent drop?

Shah: We maintain our view that house prices will drop by about 10% from last year’s peak, with prices resuming a steeper decline later in 2023. A larger drop in house prices could result if market expectations for higher interest rates persist and more mortgage rates continue to rise.

Swap rates, which feed into mortgage lender’s decisions, have risen by about 100 bps since the last BOE meeting in May on persistent inflation. We think this is overdone. But if this tightening cycle has taught us anything, it’s not to underestimate the persistence of inflation. The BOE may judge a significant slump is what’s needed to prevent the inflation psychology in the UK from becoming embedded.

On the other hand, if markets have overshot, mortgage rates are likely to readjust lower as soon peak interest rates come into sight. That may help put a floor under house prices.

Strong labour markets and rising wages have provided a cushion from rising mortgage rates relative to previous house price crashes. The post-pandemic rise in house prices was likely led by high-income households. This wealthier group is likely to be more resilient to higher mortgage costs.

In times of high inflation, the demand for property may also remain higher as investors prefer physical assets. Housing demand may also be boosted if stronger than expected net migration figures continue to materialize.

Neal, what does history tell us about rising interest rates and previous downturns… you’ve also got a squiggly chart on mortgage affordability that’s famous in real estate circles — what does it tell us?

Hudson: The chart shows the relationship between mortgage rates and loan-to-income ratios (how big the mortgage is relative to the borrowers income). Over the last forty years, we have seen a long-term decline in average mortgage rates. Rather than using these lower rates to reduce mortgage costs, we’ve used them to increase how much we borrow (bigger loan-to-income ratios). There’s been a couple of periods where the relationship between the two variables has broken down — the late 1980s and mid 2000s. These are the two periods when there almost certainly was a mortgage and housing bubble.

Over the last decade, as rates fell to record lows, loan-to-income ratios have risen to record highs. There’s no sign of a mortgage bubble but low rates were fully priced into the market (raising some questions about the stress testing). As expected, with rates now rising, loan-to-income ratios have begun falling. That should lead to a fall in how big a mortgage borrowers can get and hence falls in house prices. However, new mortgaged buyers have increased how much of their income they spend on repayments – from around 18% to 21% of gross income. This has almost fully offset the fall in loan-to-income ratios (for the moment).

Grainne, what impact are rising rents having on the sales market?

Gilmore: UK asking rents have been rising strongly for more than a year, and are up around 10% In the year to April. These rises have been spurred by constrained supply and very strong demand after the end of the pandemic. But it is the legislative and tax changes for landlords happening in the background which is likely to have a notable impact on the market, with increasing signs that with the added pressure of increased mortgage costs on top, more rental properties are being sold into the sales market — putting further pressure on supply.

New data from Zoopla shows that around one in ten properties listed for sale was previously listed for rent. Before the pandemic, around half of these properties returned to the rental market, now the figure is 30%. It isn’t just as clear cut as a fall in supply here however as there is also new investment into private rented sector through corporate and institutional investors, but more individual rental properties not being replaced could lead to a loosening of supply in the sales market in some localities.

Niraj, what about first-time buyers? The Bank of England said lending to FTBs fell to the lowest since 2015 outside the pandemic in the first quarter. Skipton Building Society is now offering renters a 100% loan-to-value mortgage. Will that really help?

Shah: While that could raise affordability for some first-time buyers, it is likely to be offset by higher overall mortgage interest payments.

Affordability for first time-buyers is falling as mortgage rates rise. The Help-to-Buy government scheme has also ended. Moreover, there may be less help available from family who are likely to be also worried about higher interest rates.

More expensive mortgage costs will remain a significant headwind for house prices as households ultimately will have less buying power.

And another from a reader: Does the panel think that the Bank of England will take into account the pain mortgage holders are experiencing when setting future rates? There has been very little research from them to show the impact higher rates will have on the economy once it starts to impact in the second half of the year.

Hudson: I do wonder if some parts of the Bank preferred it when most borrowers were on variable rate mortgages and so the pass-through was more immediate. Now, with many borrowers on five-year fixed rates, they’re clearly in a difficult balancing act with Resolution Foundation analysis suggesting that “three-fifths of the mortgage pain is still to come.

Gilmore: The housing market, and the sentiment of homeowners is significant for the UK economy. This was the logic behind the stamp duty holiday — a healthy functioning housing market creates a positive ripple effect on all associated industries and sectors. If the pain of mortgage holders translates into a slowing market, central bankers will take note.

As Neal also highlights, the MPC will be acutely aware that the majority of borrowers are on fixed-rate loans. Back in 2009, less than 40% of borrowers took out a fixed-rate loan — so any rate rise had an immediate effect.

The government has appeared to rule out any mortgage relief for homeowners. Do you think there are any circumstances in which extra help would be needed?

Hudson: Any support they do would weaken the intended impact of higher rates and so would probably be inflationary. Additionally, the regulatory environment now makes it clear that lenders need to do all they can to help borrowers in difficulty. Even if we see lots of arrears, I don’t think we’ll see lots of repossessions.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some government support for specific groups in greater difficulty such as shared ownership or Help-to-Buy equity loan in London. And lets not forget that renters have been struggling with high housing costs for over a decade.

Neal, that’s an interesting thought about Help to Buy. It would be one of the great ironies if Help to Buy, the government’s flagship program to help purchasers (though in truth it boosted prices by inflating demand), ended with the people who used it needing the state to help them pay their mortgages...

Mortgages have been front page news for weeks now. Have you sensed an appreciable change in mood in the real estate industry in that time?

Hudson: Everything is clearly very uncertain at the moment and hopefully interest rates wont stay as high and for as long as currently expected. This is a reminder that the adjustment processes during periods like this take time and there will be periods when it feels like it’s all getting better and others when it doesn’t (like now). There had been an expectation that the worst was over but we are now seeing an increasing realisation that you cant just hope to wait it out and so investment and business decisions will being recognise the higher interest rate we’re now in.

Gilmore: There will always be those who need to buy, move and sell a home. After some very buoyant market conditions over the last few years, recent rises in interest rates – and homeloan rates – are prompting some sellers to review their pricing. Agents report that vendors who come to market with pricing that reflects the current market conditions will achieve a sale more quickly. Rightmove reported yesterday that asking prices dipped for the first time this year in June.

Yesterday saw a lot of headlines about 6% mortgages. Niraj, to what extent do these average figures reflect the pricing people are actually paying in the market?

Shah: While 6% is the average rate for the two-year fixed-rate mortgage, it’s important to remember there are cheaper mortgages available, especially for households with excellent credit scores and lower loan-to-value ratios. Still, the cheapest rates are disappearing, and this will weigh further on demand and house prices.

What do you see happening to mortgage rates in the next 12 months? Is the current surge a blip?

Hudson: I really hope so. Hopefully rates start to go down soon because we start to see an improvement in the inflation and economic data and there’s less pressure on BoE to increase rates as high as currently expected. Otherwise they’ll be going down because we’re in a recession and there’s been a housing market crash.

Gilmore: Inflation is expected to continue to fall – and as long as core inflation peaks soon and starts to fall back, then the need for interest rate rises, and indeed such high rates of interest, will recede.

However, any expectations that we will return to pre-pandemic ‘ultra-low’ interest rates should be dispelled. Once inflation is under control, and barring any major global shocks, it is more likely we will return to interest rates somewhere in region of 2-3%, closer to historical norms.

Shah: We expect mortgage rates to be lower in 12 months than they currently are. However, they are unlikely to return to return to anywhere near as low as a generation had got used to.

With demand for 35-year mortgages at a record, homebuyers are borrowing for longer to help compensate for the rise in rates. Is that a good idea?

Hudson: 35-year plus mortgages are not immediately dangerous – much depends on the future and what happens to borrowers incomes etc. However, there is the danger that they become priced into the market which creates problems for older buyers unable to compete while also being a longer-term drain on household resources that could be better used for pension savings and other more useful things than just paying higher interest costs.”

Gilmore: Bringing down mortgage repayments in the short-term may be beneficial for those keen to get on the housing ladder or move to a larger home. But borrowers should also review their plans regularly – considering their working life and their pension provision if they will still be making monthly payments as they approach retirement. Taking out a 35-year loan also means more interest repayments over the term of the mortgage.

I roped in Iwona Hovenko, a senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, for her thoughts on the new homes market. Iwona, what will happen to the new homes market over the coming 12 months.

Hovenko: We now anticipate UK housing market to weaken in the second half compared with our previous expectations for a steady - if unspectacular - recovery. If inflation proves particularly stubborn and rates remain near current levels, we’d expect the housing-market weakness to persist beyond this year. Soaring mortgage rates risk undoing the fragile progress made earlier this year from the lows at the end of 2022, suggesting UK housing woes may last longer than we previously anticipated.

Do you expect flat/maisonette prices (1-2 bedrooms) in Central London to fall given landlords will have to remortgage/move to higher rates and thereby yields will be further compressed, making the Buy-to-Let model less profitable? Or do landlords own these smaller flats outright and will therefore not be forced to sell?

Gilmore: You are right to highlight the different circumstances for landlords depending on whether they have gearing or not. It’s estimated that at least 40% of landlords own all their rental property outright.

For landlords with mortgages, the landscape will be more challenging, although rents have also risen strongly in London over the last 12-18 months. However, the quantum of rental stock coming to the market would need to be substantial enough in a local area to start to directly impact pricing.

Hudson: The market for central London flats has been weak for nearly a decade thanks to tax changes and other factors. Historically investors in this market have been focussed on capital growth while very low rental yields mean some will have been losing money from their rent once all the costs are factored in well before the current state of the market.

It looks likely that higher yields will affect this market significantly and so we could see some investors struggle and need to sell – especially those that have bought new build flats.

Neal, there’s lots of chatter that landlords are selling up. Could that be a source of stress?

Hudson: Landlords selling up has been a constant source of debate over the last few years thanks to tax changes and more regulation (desperately needed to improve the quality of the homes in the private rented sector). Unfortunately, we are limited by a lack of publicly available data that prevents us from knowing exactly what has happened.

So far, there has probably been an increase in landlords selling but the overall number of homes in the private rented sector has stagnated. This suggests a consolidation in the sector with fewer landlords each owning more properties.

While it’s not clear how much this has led to the current lack of homes available to rent and rapidly rising rents, it will have contributed. Looking ahead, and landlords getting into financial distress due to higher rates could be a source of forced sales in the market, leading to a downturn in house prices.

And finally, when we look back at this period in a few years’ time, how do you think it will be remembered?

Hudson: It was when we began to learn the lessons of the previous decade – a period during which we allowed record low interest rates to help drive house prices up to record highs while not using those same low rates to invest in our public infrastructure (including housing).

Gilmore: The country emerged from a global pandemic — but this period will be noted as the end of ultra-low interest rates.

Shah: A period when interest rates ‘normalised.’ The ultra-low rates after the financial crash may prove to be the anomaly.

And that’s a wrap. Thank you for joining us for what’s been a fascinating chat about the outlook for housing and the “teetering” nature of the market, as Neal describes it. Thanks also to Neal, Grainne, Niraj and Iwona for their insights.

