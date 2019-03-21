(Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again.

The time when you look at your NCAA men’s bracket and have no idea where half of the colleges are located. It’s just for you that we’ve created a map and table of all 64 schools, so you can proudly claim to your friends, "Of course, Wofford College is located in South Carolina!"

This year, Virginia ruled the roost with five colleges in the tournament: Liberty, Old Dominion, VCU, Virginia Tech, and University of Virginia. California only had two colleges and Arkansas had none.

The following states had no college representation: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, along with the District of Columbia.

