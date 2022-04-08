(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is under pressure to step down as citizens hit the streets to demand accountability for decisions that have led to Asia’s fastest inflation, widespread power outages and shortages of food and fuel.

His party’s once-formidable majority in parliament -- helmed by his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- has been whittled away after dozens of lawmakers exited the coalition. The opposition now wants the executive presidency abolished and the remaining Rajapaksa family members to leave the government.

So far Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stood firm, saying he won’t resign under any circumstances. Still, the political turmoil risks makes it tougher to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund and creditors to find a way to repay $8.6 billion of debt due this year while also providing essential goods in the nation of 22 million people.

Technically, the Rajapaksas don’t need to go anywhere. The next presidential election isn’t until November 2023, while parliamentary polls don’t need to take place before August 2025.

But protests and more defections in parliament could add pressure on both of them to leave office.

“What happens will boil down to the politics, rather than the law,” said Asanga Welikala, acting director of the Edinburgh Centre for Constitutional Law. “As the protests are continuing undiminished, the pressure on the president to resign will increase.”

Here are some scenarios where they could be ousted before then:

1. President Is Impeached

Under Sri Lanka’s constitution, removing a president is difficult and time consuming. First a resolution must be passed by two-thirds of parliament explaining why a president is unfit for office, then it must be investigated by the Supreme Court, and then if judges agree with the findings lawmakers need to vote again.

So far, there’s no sign of the opposition moving toward this step yet. Officials in the ruling Sri Lanka People’s Front party say they still command a majority in parliament, even after defections put that into doubt. This scenario would only get off the ground if the president’s party sees internal rifts deepen and more elected lawmakers switching sides -- and even then it would be a drawn-out process.

2. President Hands Power to the Prime Minister

Gotabaya Rajapaksa could appoint his brother, who ran the country from 2005 to 2015, to take over for an interim period. Even if this is compliant with the constitution, a question mark given Mahinda Rajapaksa has already served as president for the maximum two terms, it would likely do little to placate protesters who want the family gone.

In one indication of how unpopular they’ve become, the first “Mood of the Nation” poll carried out in January by Verite Research showed that the government’s approval rating stood at 10%.

3. President Dissolves Parliament, Holds Fresh Elections

The constitution doesn’t allow the president to dissolve parliament until midway through its five-year term, which isn’t until February 2023. But it does allow the parliament to request a dissolution before then by passing a resolution that would serve as a de-facto confidence vote on the prime minister.

But with government funds drying up, elections will be expensive and time consuming. And even if the opposition wins, Gotabaya Rajapaska would still retain key powers as the president. He has the power to appoint a prime minister who in his opinion commands the parliament majority, and he will have a large say in naming and firing cabinet ministers. He can also assign himself to any ministry portfolio.

This is why the opposition has focused on abolishing the presidency rather than pushing for an election or a no-confidence vote on the prime minister, which could simply be rejected by his brother. And while an election could possibly give the opposition the two-thirds majority it needs to change the constitution, that may need the endorsement of a referendum and will possibly get tied up in the Supreme Court -- all of which could drag on for months.

4. President Resigns

This is what the protesters are hoping for with their chants of “Go Home Gota,” and can’t be ruled out completely if the demonstrations escalate. If the president resigns, then immediately the prime minister would take over, with the house speaker -- also a Rajapaksa ally -- as next in line.

Then parliament has one month to elect his replacement by an absolute majority through a secret ballot, according to the constitution. Any lawmaker would be eligible, including an outsider who takes a party list position ahead of the vote. The new president will hold office for the remainder of the term, or roughly 18 months if it happened now.

For now, resigning is the last thing on Rajapaksa’s mind, said Jehan Perera, executive director at the National Peace Council in Colombo.

“He was never a politician and not with the people -- his advisors can tell him that the protests are just a wave that is artificial and catalyzed by a few groups,” Perera said. “He also needs to protect the family and the legacy.”

5. Military Coup

While Sri Lanka has a history of authoritarian rule, if anyone stages a coup it will likely be to help the Rajapaksas. The brothers have run Sri Lanka for 13 of the past 17 years, often with an iron fist. Gotabaya Rajapaksa is widely credited with putting an end to a 26-year separatist conflict with ethnic Tamil rebels, and has appointed more than two dozen serving or retired military officers into key posts.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s top allies include Sri Lankan army chief General Shavendra Silva, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. on allegations of war crimes committed during the last phase of the conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, and Kamal Gunaratne, secretary to the defense minister who stands accused of similar actions. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Silva this week told foreign diplomats that Sri Lanka’s army would uphold the constitution and was “prepared to provide security and protection to the state as necessary,” according to a local report.

Rajapaksa, nicknamed the “The Terminator” by family members, also controls the Defense Ministry, which initiated an order for network operators to restrict social media platforms after protesters clashed with police near the president’s house and torched an army bus.

“He has cultivated them over the years and their support is what keeps him in power,” Bhavani Fonseka, a Colombo-based senior researcher for the Center for Policy Alternatives, said of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. “We have never had the military so embedded in government, so they are a factor now.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.