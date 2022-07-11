(Bloomberg) -- The candidates to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister are promising billions of pounds of tax cuts to lure support from members of the Conservative Party who will select the winner in the coming weeks.

After Johnson pushed through a massive increase in public spending to cushion the economy from the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, the contenders to take over the government are all signaling a return to traditional Tory principles of a smaller state a lower taxes.

Those promises represent a big shift from the status quo, with the overall tax burden now the highest since the 1940s and scheduled increases in the levy on corporations.

Each pledge comes with a heavy price tag. Abandoning April’s payroll tax increase will cost about £19 billion, scrapping the increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25% will cost £17 billion, and cutting income tax by 1% would cost around £5 billion.

Those reductions would upend the public finances, which the Office for Budget Responsibility says are already on an “unsustainable” path. The cost of the pandemic has left government debt at a peacetime high, while higher interest rates and demands for aid to consumers struggling with inflation are adding to demands for more spending.

The government on Monday ruled out extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies to electricity generators during the leadership campaign, leaving open the question of how the Treeasury can raise more money.

Here’s a rundown of the tax policies of the 11 candidates:

Rishi Sunak

The man in charge of the UK Treasury as taxes spiraled higher, Sunak has been by far the most cautious candidate on tax in the early days of the race. As chancellor of the exchequer, he hiked corporation tax and National Insurance. He also raised the thresholds for certain levies and pledged to cut income tax in 2024 -- if the public finances allowed.

His campaign launch on Friday saw him all but predict the frenzy of promises that were to come in the following days, warning voters about “comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment but will leave our children worse off tomorrow.”

Still, his tax record as chancellor has already opened him up to attacks. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Brexit opportunities minister, on Thursday said Sunak “was not a successful chancellor -- he was a high tax chancellor.”

Liz Truss

The foreign secretary entered the race on Sunday with a promise to “start cutting taxes from day one.” She said would reverse Sunak’s NI rise and also signaled she would reduce corporation tax.

Truss said that would be funded by putting the billions of pounds of debt built up during Covid on a longer-term footing, shrinking the size of the state and boosting growth.

Nadhim Zahawi

The new chancellor has pledged to cut taxes for households and businesses, saying that “nothing is off the table.” He hinted at an earlier lowering the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19%, which his predecessor Rishi Sunak planned for 2024. Zahawi will also increase defence spending.

To cover some of the cost, he initially said he would seek spending cuts of 20% in every department but then explained he was referring to the more modest ambition of lowering civil service headcount by a fifth. That’s in step with existing plans, which would raise about £3.5 billion.

A Brexit backer, Zahawi said he’d work constructively to fix the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, defusing a dispute that risks leading to a trade war with Brussels.

Sajid Javid

The former health secretary has promised to reduce the rate of corporation tax to 15%, scrap the NI hike and bring forward plans for a 1-percentage point income tax cut to next year.

Javid, who briefly served as chancellor under Johnson, said the plans would cost around £39 billion a year. He’s planning a scorecard to show how that will be funded.

On top of that, he has also said he will introduce a further “significant” temporary reduction on fuel duty.

Jeremy Hunt

The former Health Secretary is positioning himself as the pro-business candidate. He would not only scrap the increase in corporation tax but reduce it further to 15%.

He told the Telegraph newspaper he’d remove business rates for five years for the most-in-need communities, which he said would cover a quarter of locations in England and Wales. He promised fully-costed plans in the coming days, backed by a fiscal rule to get debt falling as a share of GDP by the fifth year of the rolling forecast.

Cuts in income taxes would only be possible if “done in a way that is sustainable.” He would keep the payroll tax hike to pay for extra health and social care funding and said the “NHS needs the money.”

Tom Tugendhat

Tugendhat has promised to reverse the recent NI hike, but has also blasted his opponent’s corporation tax cuts as “not realistic unless you have a 10-year economic plan.” “Britain at its best is low-tax and high growth,” he said.

Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch has spoken against a trend towards “more government” that leads to a a bigger state and higher taxes. She says that means lower taxes “to boost growth and productivity” but also accompanied with “tight spending discipline.”

Grant Shapps

The Transport Secretary has made the cost of living crisis central to his campaign. He would start with an emergency budget in which he would cut income tax from 20% to 19% with immediate effect. He wants to freeze the planned corporation tax rise and would cut business regulations to boost growth and make the most of Brexit freedoms.

Suella Braverman

The attorney general wrote in the Daily Express that she would help households through the cost of living crisis with “rapid and large tax cuts.” She has positioned herself as the pure Brexiteer, and would take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights, maintain a firm line on migration and push through changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Penny Mordaunt

Mordaunt didn’t include any tax policies in her launch video. Comments to the Adam Smith Institute last month left little doubt about her ideology.

“To increase revenues and growth for the nation, cut taxes,” Mordaunt said. “To improve options and opportunity for individuals, cut taxes. To balance the state and generate wealth funds for future generations, cut taxes.”

Rehman Chishti

Chishti, the member of Parliament for Gillingham and Rainham, is a largely unknown prospect. His pitch for “fresh ideas ... means lower taxes, a small state, big society.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.