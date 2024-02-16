Where to Eat, Drink and Get on the Water on a Sydney Business Trip

(Bloomberg Markets) -- Sydneysiders, as locals are known, will tell you their city is world-class in sports, finance and food—no matter what those Melburnians say. Chris Williams, an executive general manager at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, takes us on a tour. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What’s the biggest mistake outsiders make when they think about Sydney?

There’s a misconception that Sydney’s food scene isn’t as vibrant and alive as some other cities around the world. I’d say quite the contrary. We have wonderful restaurants and pubs in and around the city and in the suburbs. You can get every different kind of culture foodwise.

Is there a local attraction it would be a shame to miss?

The Opera Bar. Sitting outside the Sydney Opera House, having a nice wine and some oysters, and taking in the sunset out over the harbor.

What’s your commute like?

It’s normally a very easy commute. I drive or catch the ferry. The ferry is always more relaxing and is about half an hour from where I live in Hunters Hill. Driving, though it’s only about 8 kilometers [5 miles] door to door, can take about 45 minutes with traffic.

Do you have a favorite weekend breakfast spot?

If it’s just for a coffee, I go to my local coffee shop in Hunters Hill, called Piccolina. If I’m going to the beach, I tend to go to Freshwater Beach to grab breakfast and go for a swim.

Where do you take visitors from out of town?

If they have kids or family, it would have to be Taronga Zoo, or catch a ferry to Manly, which is a pretty spectacular ride. It’s hard to beat.

Where’s your pick for the best working lunch?

If I was really looking to impress a client, Aria, overlooking the harbor. A little more casual, either Mr. Wong or Felix. A family weekend place at Manly Wharf, Queen Chow. Manly has great spots on weekends, up on the rooftop bar at the Hotel Steyne.

Where do you go to treat yourself to something really special?

One of the very special restaurants is Mimi’s in Coogee. It’s a fantastic venue and restaurant and is a little bit out of town. It’s always a special occasion, whether it be for birthdays, family events or the like. The Newport is a wonderful venue—it’s a bit farther up the northern beaches. For fun out on the harbor, take out one of the jet boats. You get to see a bit of Sydney out on the harbor but also have fun on the way.

Where do you go for a good workout?

The Sporting Club of Sydney by the Sydney Cricket Ground is the gym I go to. Equally, the cliff walks from Bondi to Tamarama along the seaside, you can’t beat it, and you can walk as long as you like. There’s also the Manly-to-Spit walk through a bit of bushland along the water.

What’s the etiquette on tipping in restaurants?

It’s very different from the American tipping culture. Tipping isn’t necessarily expected, but if it’s great service and a great venue, I often would give a tip. Could be 5% or 10%.

What’s your favorite cultural institution in the city?

It’s a very outdoor lifestyle, and if you want a taste of Sydney culture, it’s best exemplified by visiting any of the beaches up and down the shoreline. When my kids were younger, they were nippers down at the beach on a Saturday or Sunday morning. [In Australia, nippers programs teach kids water and beach safety as well as surf sports and team building.] You get to see society up close and personal when kids are out learning to swim and surf. Almost every beach would have a nippers group.

Can you get around without a car?

You can see a lot of Sydney with public transport and certainly don’t need a car. The ferry service is wonderful. You can get a ferry over to Rose Bay or out to Watsons Bay for great restaurants and parklands and, equally, get out along the Parramatta River to some of the different venues and entertainment precincts out there.

What’s business attire in Sydney?

Post-pandemic business attire has become more business casual. Certainly ties are out for men. Sport jackets, chinos, that kind of thing. There’s been a very notable shift. Suits and ties certainly aren’t expected. Last year, I could probably count on one hand the number of times I had a suit and tie on, for board meetings and the like. For women it’s similar, business casual on the whole.Haigh is a finance editor for Bloomberg News in Sydney.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.