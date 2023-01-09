Where to Ski in Europe Now That So Many Slopes Are Closed

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been an unseasonably warm winter in Europe, and ski resorts in the Alps are suffering from a lack of snow. People are turning their ski holidays into horse-riding trips, and even places like Switzerland’s famous Alpine village Verbier are closing off pistes at 1,650 meters (5,413 feet) in January.

Frankly, apres-ski pictures are entirely too green.

“It’s caused a lot of problems, some people have been stranded in resorts where there’s not a lot to do without the snow, ” says Fraser Wilkin, managing director of ski vacation company Snow Wise, speaking to Bloomberg on the phone from the French Alps. “There’s no skiing, no snow, and taxis to areas with snow are costing a fortune.”

Everywhere in the Alps has “below-average snow” right now, Wilkin says.

He says that there’s still some reasonable snow at higher-elevation resorts in problem areas like Val d’Isère, but they are busier than normal due to lower-elevation resorts being out-of-action.

Of course, some people will travel to the ritziest of ski resorts with no intention of skiing at all.

That’s the case for clients of Dubai-based travel agent Ghassan Al Khatib. “Lots of people from this region want to go to ski destinations regardless if they know how to ski or not,” he says. “And regardless if the destination is ready.” For example, he has one group of clients going to Courchevel, a French Alps ski resort, in March. “None of them know how to ski at all and don't care to learn,” he says. “They just want to be there and show off on Instagram.”

Wilkin says if you’re booked for later in the season, don’t panic: There could be enough snow by then. But if you’re set on traveling soon, you don’t need to go as far as Vail or Japan to find snow.

“The slopes in the Dolomites are in very good condition,” says Teresa Unterthiner, owner of the south Tyrol mountain hideaway Forestis hotel. “As with many winter destinations, we would love to see a bit more snow this year, but this is mainly for the aesthetics of the landscape. For us right now, the skiing is perfect.”

The Dolomites, which are getting ready for their star turn hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics, have long been a favorite of Italian skiers looking for sweeping runs, interrupted only by a stop at a rifugio for some polenta or zuppa. Best bets for getting there are either flying into Venice, Milan or Munich, depending on your final destination, and driving along a scenic route.

Here are the eight of the best spots in Europe where skiers can still find plentiful snow.

Italy

Madonna di CampiglioThe Northern Italian ski resort is the main point of access to the Brenta Dolomites, with its famous connection to the via ferrata (climbing treks) and is one of the top places for winter sports in Italy. It regularly holds World Cup alpine skiing and snowboarding races, with reliable conditions throughout winter, all surrounded by a scenic wooded valley.Top elevation: 2,504 metersSki lifts open: 57 of 58

San Martino di CastrozzaA two-hour drive from Venice airport, this resort is located on the roof of the Pale di San Martino, the largest mountain area in the Dolomites. It’s one of the smaller resorts in the region, but is famous for its dramatic scenery. It’s also a destination for hikers and mountaineers who visit the Pale de San Martino nature park.Top elevation: 2,357 metersSki lifts open: 18 of 21

Val Gardena Val Gardena is in the heart of the Dolomites and is part of the Dolomiti Superski area, a network of 12 ski areas which can be explored using just one ski pass. It’s got runs that appeal to beginners and experienced skiers alike. Views from the slopes include a canyon with a frozen waterfall.Top elevation: 2,518 metersSki lifts open: 79 of 79

Racines-GiovoRacines, also known as Ratschings, is just over the Italian side of the border with Austria — meaning many people speak German. It has 28 kilometers of slops and a toboggan run, and is perfect for intermediate skiers. Top elevation: 2,100 metersSki lifts open: 8 of 8

Austria/Switzerland

Ischgl/​SamnaunIschgl, a resort village set high up in western Austria close to the Swiss border, is filled with traditional wooden architecture and picture-perfect chalet buildings. Many of the lifts provide access to the larger Silvretta ski area. It’s known for its apres-ski scene, with more than 15 restaurants for refueling. Its Swiss sister, Samnaun, is famous for cross-border runs and its sun-drenched, south-facing terrain.Top elevation: 2,872 metersSki lifts open: 37 of 41

Austria

Wildkogel — Neukirchen/​BrambergIf you have children who are learning to ski, or you’re looking to get more confident on your own two feet, the Wildkogel mountain is the place to go. Known as a family friendly area with mostly easy or medium trails, the destination also says it has the world's longest toboggan run. Top elevation: 2,150 metersSki lifts open: 14 of 20

ObertauernThis skiing and snowboarding destination in the center of Austria is where The Beatles filmed scenes for the movie HELP! These days, Obertauern in the Saltzburg state, has more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) of trails perfect for a day out.Top elevation: 2,313 metersSki lifts open: 24 of 26

St. Jakob in DefereggentalThis tiny village of 864 people along the southern border of Austria prides itself in being the oldest inhabited area of East Tyrol. Originally a summer resort town, its appeal as a winter destination has developed in the past few decades. Fun trivia: it’s the hometown of Olympic skier Ida Ladstätter.Top elevation: 2,683 metersSki lifts open: 7 of 7

