(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The populism of President Donald Trump has always been electorally specific. He invokes a great national Us-versus-Them contest, pitting “real Americans” of the White heartland against the darker urban hordes. But as Trump’s assault on the election results reaches its tragicomic climax, it is focused on the only places he ever deemed worthy of note: swing states.

Across a handful of politically ambidextrous states, Trump’s legal carnival has asserted its claims and suffered its comeuppance. The rest of MAGA nation are bit players in this drama, enlisted merely to keep funding the circus. Nowhere is this more apparent than California.

You wouldn’t know it from the political map, but California is MAGA country. Almost 6 million Californians voted for Trump in 2020. He received more votes in California than in either Texas or Florida. But California is not a swing state. So when California was suffering from raging wildfires this year, Trump’s instinct was not to offer federal assistance but to punish Californians, including his followers, for their failure to deliver electoral votes to him.

“He told us to stop giving money to people whose houses had burned down from a wildfire because he was so rageful that people in the state of California didn’t support him and that politically it wasn’t a base for him,” said Miles Taylor, a former Trump official in the Department of Homeland Security, in a Republican Voters Against Trump video.

As Ronald Brownstein has noted, Trump’s politics are best understood as a war against blue states. “He is using the tools of national authority to advance the priorities of red America while weakening blue America’s capacity to impede them,” Brownstein wrote in the Atlantic in May. “From the office that symbolizes national unity, Trump is pursuing a form of secession from common purpose.”

Trump lavished unprecedented aid on farmers who live in politically useful places such as Iowa. But he never made an effort to expand his coalition. Meanwhile, Trump’s indifference to Covid-19 was surely informed by the political identities of the states where it first became a plague — California, New York and Washington. There are millions of Trump supporters in those states, but with their electoral votes out of Trump’s reach, why bother helping?

The electoral map, and Trump’s need to increase the number of White votes within color-coded states, has always formed the boundaries of his political landscape. The Trump campaign’s litigation efforts to exclude the votes of entire cities have given rise to condemnation of Trump’s racial politics. But in this case the cities are simply handy levers for disenfranchising whole states.

If Detroit’s votes are trashed, so are Michigan’s. And if the voters of Michigan can be subverted, and likewise those of other swing states, then an entire nation — MAGAland included — can be scammed out of its democracy.

In return for surrendering American democracy, Trump offers his followers the kind of emotional trinkets found in abundance at a Trump rally. “The Left HATES YOU, Francis,” Trump told me and millions of others on his email list last week. “They want to keep you DOWN and keep you SILENT because they are afraid of YOU and everything you stand for.”

That’s the offer. A bucket of resentment is a good bit short of a new deal or a square deal — or any deal at all — as compensation for even a slightly frayed democracy. But it’s evidence of how robust the market is for Trump’s psychic merchandise. And it suggests how weak the attachment to a democratic future is within some simmering precincts of MAGA.

