(Bloomberg) -- Whether it’s Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss entering No. 10 Downing Street in September, they’ll face the stiff political task of trying to heal a divided Conservative Party and turn the tide against a buoyant opposition.

Having seen Boris Johnson defenestrated by his own colleagues -- just as the prime minister helped to do to his predecessor Theresa May three years ago -- both candidates in the final runoff to be UK leader will know they were only the first preference of about a third of their ruling Tory MPs.

It’s a low level of parliamentary support by recent standards. May won 60% support from her MPs en route to becoming party leader in 2016, while Johnson had 51% in 2019. By contrast, Sunak and Truss enter the runoff with support at 38% and 32% respectively, numbers that will put pressure on them to convince skeptics quickly or risk a premiership spent looking over their shoulders.

Truss Went From Anti-Thatcher Protests to Become UK Tory Darling

Both candidates are also backed by relatively distinct coalitions within the Tory party. Much of Truss’s support is from the strongly pro-Brexit, pro-Johnson core that is further to the ideological right, while Sunak has attracted the more moderate, centrist wing of the party.

There is animosity between the campaigns, with some in the Truss tent blaming Sunak’s resignation as chancellor for helping to trigger Johnson’s downfall. Uniting the different support bases will be tricky.

But it’s not just Tory MPs the new leader will have to worry about.

Starmer Threat

The Conservatives trail the main opposition Labour Party by 11 percentage points, according to a YouGov survey of voting intentions in a general election. The next national vote is due by January 2025 at the latest, though it could be much sooner if the new leader decides they need a fresh mandate.

The Tories have fallen behind Keir Starmer’s party amid a cost-of-living crisis and a succession of scandals that ultimately brought down Johnson. Labour have been quick to describe Sunak and Truss as “continuity” candidates, given they spent much of this year defending the prime minister.

Both are “stooges of the Johnson administration whose fingerprints are all over the state the country finds itself in today,” said Conor McGinn, a Labour MP helping to coordinate the party’s general election campaign.

Allies of Starmer, who is trying to get his party back into power after 12 years of Tory government, privately expressed delight with the result of the final ballot. Their view is that Truss would struggle to gel with voters, while Sunak’s reluctance to cut taxes appears hypocritical given the revelations in April that his wife held non-domiciled tax status in the UK.

Johnson was forced to resign less than three years after he won an emphatic 80-strong majority in Parliament at the last general election in December 2019, the biggest win for the Conservatives since 1987. If Sunak and Truss are to last longer, they’ll need to work fast to prove their doubters wrong.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.