(Bloomberg) -- Whirlpool Corp. sank after cutting its full-year sales and earnings forecasts and announcing a strategic review of its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The appliance maker now expects net sales growth between 2% and 3% this year, compared with its prior guidance of as much as 6%. Ongoing earnings per share, excluding some items, are now projected to be in the range of $24 to $26, down from a prior range of $27 to $29.

Inflation has only worsened since the company last announced results in January, forcing Whirlpool to raise its forecast for additional costs by $600 million to $1.8 billion in 2022. Raw materials will account for most of this year’s inflation, primarily driven by steel and resins, Whirlpool said Monday.

The company said demand will be hit in the first half of the year by supply disruptions and economic pressures. Consumer trends remain intact, and Whirlpool expects additional price increases to offset elevated expenses in the second half of the year.

Shares fell 5.6% at 4:07 p.m. in extended New York trading. The stock had fallen 25% in the 12 months through Monday’s close, compared with a 2.2% decline for the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index over the same period.

The KitchenAid owner also announced a strategic review of its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to adjust to factors such as geopolitical tensions. Whirlpool is looking to focus on businesses with high growth and margin potential, while centering its efforts on the Americas and India.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said the war in Ukraine has affected its strategy in the region. Europe, the Middle East and Africa brought in a combined $5 billion in sales for Whirlpool in 2021, its second-biggest market behind North America. The company has about 17,400 employees in the region.

For the first three months of the year, the company posted ongoing earnings per share of $5.31, ahead of the $4.79 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales of $4.9 billion were about $400 million short of Wall Street expectations.

