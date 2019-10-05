(Bloomberg) -- The Glenlivet, a top-selling brand of Scotch, made 23-milliliter pods from seaweed bursting with whiskey, evoking a throwback on social media to the infamous Tide Pod-eating debacle.

For London’s Cocktail Week, the company let Czech bartender Alex Kratena mix cocktails for three flavors of capsules: citrus, wood and spice.

The U.S. hasn’t approved consumption of the whisky pods, nor has it changed its stance on the eating of Tide Pods.

