Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has been subpoenaed to testify Friday behind closed doors to the House committees investigating President Donald Trump. It's unclear if he'll comply.

A second official -- Mark Sandy, the White House Office of Management and Budget associate director for national security programs -- also has been asked to testify. Other OMB officials have defied requests or subpoenas for information.

Here are the latest developments:

Whistle-Blower Lawyer Sends Trump Warning (7:54 a.m.)

Trump must stop attacks on the Ukraine whistle-blower that are placing the individual and his or her family in danger, attorney Andrew Bakaj said in a letter to the White House on behalf of his client, according to a CNN report.

Trump is “engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,” Bakaj wrote in “cease and desist” letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone. CNN said it obtained a copy of the letter.

Trump has repeatedly challenged the whistle-blower -- including on Sunday, suggesting the person gave “false stories” about his “perfect” phone call with Ukraine’s presdient. “The whistle-blower should be revealed,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

Some Republicans have pushed for the whistle-blower’s identity to be made public. Others have criticized that approach, saying it would have a chilling effect on future whistle-blowers. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., and several of the president’s other supporters have tweeted the name of a person they believe to be the whistle-blower. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan has said the whistle-blower will be on a Republican list of witnesses for upcoming public hearings.

Trump has said written answers from the whistle-blower aren’t acceptable and called the individual a big anti-Trump person.

Key Events

State Department official George Kent said Trump wanted Ukraine’s president to make a public statement explicitly tying Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton to a corruption investigation, according to a transcript of his testimony. He also said Ukrainian officials used Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for a disinformation campaign that led to the ouster of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Two of Trump’s top aides, Mulvaney and Cipollone, are clashing over who should direct the response to the House impeachment inquiry, according to people familiar with the matter.

