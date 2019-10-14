(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine are scheduled Monday to hear from former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill, who left the administration in August.

Here are the latest developments:

Trump Calls for Whistle-Blower to Testify (7:03 a.m.)

Trump said the whistle-blower who raised concerns about his July 25 call with Ukraine’s president "must testify" to explain why his interpretation of the conversation was "sooo wrong, not even close."

In a pair of Monday morning tweets, Trump suggested that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff might not actually want the whistle-blower to appear. Trump suggested over the weekend in remarks to a group of conservatives that he might sue Schiff for misrepresenting what he said on the now-infamous call with Ukraine’s president.

A transcript of the July 25 call released by the administration lined up closely with the whistle-blower’s account and indicated Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, prompting the House impeachment inquiry.

The president also renewed his call for the whistle-blower’s identity to be revealed, despite federal law that protects his or her anonymity.

"We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA,” he said.

Key Events

Schiff said the committees are set to hear in closed-door sessions from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union; George Kent, the State Department official in Washington who oversees Ukraine policy; and T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, a State Department counselor.

Congress will be back in Washington Tuesday after a two-week break, and House Democrats are likely to discuss their next steps in the impeachment inquiry. The three House committees stayed in Washington during the vacation to continue their hearings.

Trump on Saturday called Rudy Giuliani “a great guy and a wonderful lawyer” who’s under attack from the “Deep State,” a day after saying he didn’t know if the former New York City mayor was still his attorney.

