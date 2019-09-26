(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump turned over a secret whistle-blower’s complaint that sparked congressional investigations of his interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The House Intelligence Committee is set to question Joseph Maguire, the acting director of National Intelligence, on Thursday about why he initially ordered the complaint withheld from Congress.

Here are the latest developments:

Redacted Whistle-Blower Report Is Declassified (8:09 a.m.)

The whistle-blower complaint about Trump has been lightly redacted and declassified so that it can be released to the public, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration turned the whistle-blower’s report over to select lawmakers Wednesday, following the release of a White House memo of Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president. The report is expected to be released to the public Thursday morning, according to the people who asked for anonymity to discuss information not yet public.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify publicly before the House Intelligence Committee about the complaint, which details Trump’s request that the president of Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Maguire will also appear behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Maguire headed off a confrontation over whether Congress would see the complaint after the administration agreed to give it to the intelligence panels, but Democrats want to know -- among other things -- why he withheld it in the first place, and whether he was responding to political pressure from Trump.

Key Events

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said the allegations in the whistle-blower’s report are “deeply disturbing” and expose “serious wrongdoing” after he viewed it Wednesday along with other committee members.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is weighing fellow Democrats’ suggestions to limit the impeachment probe to Trump’s interactions with the Ukraine government, a Democratic leadership official said.

Trump said Wednesday he was surprised Democrats are moving to impeach him. “I thought we won, I thought it was dead” after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report didn’t lead to impeachment, he said.

Some Senate Republicans showed discomfort with Trump’s conversation with Zelenskiy but said a rough transcript of the call didn’t warrant removing the president from office. Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said he gave Trump a pass because the memo “reveals no quid pro quo.”

