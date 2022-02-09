(Bloomberg) -- Two Australian women whose whistle-blowing and advocacy against sexual abuse have inspired a #MeToo-styled movement have criticized Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government for not doing enough to change a culture of harassment at the centers of power.

Their comments followed a public apology by the leaders of Australia’s parliament on Tuesday led by Morrison on the “exploitation, abuse, bullying and harassment” that has led to stories of trauma, nearly 12 months after allegations of rape in the legislature were made public.

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins, who went public early last year with allegations she was raped in Parliament, and Grace Tame, a former Australian of the Year, spoke at the National Press Club on Wednesday, asking for more action than words.

Both women have been unafraid to call out the government for failing to act quickly on reports of sexual misconduct. With elections due to be held in Australia before May, gender diversity has become an issue and a survey early this month showed 28% of those polled were less likely to vote for the Morrison government due its handling of measures to ensure women’s safety.

Higgins thanked Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese for their apologies over a culture of abuse and harassment in Parliament House. “It was encouraging, and an important sentiment, but I am cognizant that, at this point in time, they are still only words,” she said at the press club.

Tame, who was a survivor of sexual assault, said the problem was far from solved. Tame alleged she received a phone call from a “senior member of a government-funded organization” who demanded she not say anything bad against the prime minister at a recent event as the elections were coming. She didn’t give further details.

Morrison, whose Liberal-National coalition government is trailing the Labor Party in opinion polls, said he didn’t have time to watch the two women’s speeches at the press club. Opposition leader Albanese and several female lawmakers were in attendance.

Tame and Higgins have been at the center of a cultural shift in Australia in the past 12 months over gender in politics and how sexual harassment and assault are dealt with at the highest levels of power, similar to shock waves from the #MeToo movement in the U.S.

Australia still has unequal gender representation at the top levels of government, with women making up less than a third of politicians in the House of Representatives. Neither major party’s leader or deputy leader is a woman.

After Higgins’ allegations of rape last year, Australia’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins issued a 456-page report called “Set The Standard” with 28 recommendations to fix the problems inside Parliament. The government has so far enacted three of the reports’ recommendations including the apology on Wednesday.

While there’s been movement toward embracing Commissioner Jenkin’s report as well as an earlier report by her on sexual harassment in workplaces across the country, experts said there were longer term cultural problems which still needed to be addressed.

Sonia Palmieri, gender policy fellow at the Australian National University, said action on tackling sexual harassment would be a “major election issue” with women particularly in inner-city seats. Palmieri said there still needed to be reform of the work culture in parliament, including more diversity in hiring.

“I‘m not naive in thinking that this is going to be any political party’s priority but it has to be something that they put resources toward, that they put political priority toward,” Palmieri said.

