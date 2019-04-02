Whistleblowers in 737 Max Case Say Was FAA Lax in Inspector Training

(Bloomberg) -- Whistle-blowers have told the Senate Commerce Committee that safety inspectors at the Federal Aviation Administration, including those involved with approvals for the Boeing Co. 737 Max, lacked proper training and certifications, according to the panel’s chairman.

“Multiple whistle-blowers” provided the committee with information alleging that “numerous FAA employees, including those involved in the Aircraft Evaluation Group for the Boeing 737 MAX, had not received proper training and valid certifications,” Senator Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, said in a letter to the FAA’s Acting Administrator Daniel Elwell Tuesday.

Those claims and the two crashes since October that have killed 346 people prompted Wicker to launch an investigation into potential connections between training and certification shortcomings and the FAA’s evaluation of the 737 Max airliner, he said in his letter, which was released by the committee Tuesday.

“As the FAA Acting Administrator Dan Elwell stated in last week’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing, ‘In our quest for continuous safety improvement, the FAA welcomes external review of our systems, processes, and recommendations,’” FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said in an email.

The 737 Max, Boeing’s best-selling single-aisle jet, was grounded March 13 after the second fatal crash in less than five months. An anti-stall system that pushes down the plane’s nose automatically had activated in both cases.

