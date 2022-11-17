(Bloomberg) -- White & Case LLP settled a disability discrimination claim in a UK suit where the US law firm was accused of firing a senior employee after he suffered from depression.

Michael Wistow, the former co-head of the EMEA tax practice, had sued the firm in London for allowing a “toxic environment” like nowhere else he had worked in his more than 20-year career. He had cited anxiety and depression, triggered by his wife’s battle with cancer, as the reason for his dismissal.

“The parties settled this matter on confidential terms,” a spokesperson for White & Case said in an email, declining to give more details. The law firm had denied the allegations earlier and said Wistow was let go because of poor performance.

Wistow’s lawyer also declined to give details of the settlement citing confidentiality. The case, if not settled, could have called upon the employment tribunal to decide if mental illness can be considered a disability, among other issues.

