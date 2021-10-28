(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department plans to pursue more individuals involved in white-collar crime, as prosecutors look to roll back the Trump administration’s lighter-touch approach to oversight.

“Accountability starts with the individuals responsible for criminal conduct,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in prepared remarks for a speech Thursday to an American Bar Association forum. “We will urge prosecutors to be bold in holding accountable those who commit criminal conduct.”

The changes will encourage more cases against senior executives, who have traditionally been pursued less vigorously than their employees.

Monaco described a package of policy changes the Justice Department is making, representing one of the boldest efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to crack down on corporate crime.

Under the new approach, Monaco said it will no longer be sufficient for companies seeking credit for cooperation to limit disclosures to those they assess to be “substantially involved” in the misconduct.

“Such distinctions are confusing in practice and afford companies too much discretion in deciding who should and should not be disclosed to the government,” Monaco said in the prepared remarks. “Cooperating companies will now be required to provide the government with all nonprivileged information about individual wrongdoing.”

Past Misconduct

Prosecutors also will now consider the “full range” of prior misconduct by a company, Monaco said. And previous guidance discouraging the appointment of independent monitors to police firms will be rescinded.

Monaco also said the department is studying whether companies are abiding by deferred-prosecution and non-prosecution agreements.

“DPAs and NPAs are not a free pass, and there will be serious consequences for violating their terms,” Monaco said.

Ericsson and NatWest Group Plc have been told recently that they are in breach of agreements made with U.S. prosecutors.

In a reference to these companies, which she didn’t mention by name, Monaco said that “recently, two different multinational corporations separately announced that each had received a breach notification from the Justice Department. This is obviously not a step we take lightly, but we will do so where necessary and appropriate.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.