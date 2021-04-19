(Bloomberg) -- The White House is adding an adviser on democracy policy as President Joe Biden and his team work to strengthen voting rights and other aspects of representative government.

Justin Levitt, a law school professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and a former deputy assistant attorney general, has been chosen for the role, a White House official said on Monday evening.

Levitt will be a senior policy adviser at the White House, working on voting rights, providing Americans with equitable representation in government, restoring trust in democracy, and strengthening civic participation, the school said.

Levitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Levitt, who received bachelor’s and law degrees from Harvard, was deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division at the end of the Obama administration. There, he worked on issues involving voting rights and protecting workers from discrimination.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.